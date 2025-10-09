‘Even more special’: Exmoor regains HOYS working hunter title – with daughter of his previous winning rider





Debbie Barker-Runiewicz watched proudly as her daughter Molly Barker won the Jacksons of Yorkshire M&M 122cm working hunter pony title at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with their own Exmoor Moonpenny Delphinus (Finn) – with whom Debbie won this title three years ago.

Finn, a 14-year-old gelding, was making his fifth consecutive appearance in this final and his impressive record now includes two wins, and second place in 2023. This is Molly’s first-ever time qualifying for and riding at HOYS; she has won two HOYS qualifiers this season, and the pair were M&M 122cm working hunter pony winners at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

“It was a bit of a fluke that she ended up taking the ride this season, so I think it is even more special than if I had done it myself,” said Debbie, who walked the course with Molly.

“The course was very big but I reassured her that he can jump these and she just needed to have him forward, but also stay relaxed!” added Debbie, who hopes to be able to ride Finn again next season.

“He loves to jump and he loves his job so I don’t think there would be any reason to not bring him back out again next year. Eventually I would love for my two other younger children to be able to ride and compete him – not necessarily at HOYS – but it would be magical if they could,” said Debbie.

Lullaby is a dream

The diminutive duo of eight-year-old Alice Hartenfeld and Exmoor mare Anchor Lullaby (Lulu) posted a flowing and careful clear to be crowned the Jacksons of Yorkshire M&M junior 122cm working hunter pony champions.

Having won an impressive four qualifiers this year with Alice, Lulu also contested the National Pony Society/Supreme Products M&M ridden Exmoor/Shetland final yesterday with Alice’s mother Katherine, where they finished sixth.

As the sole representative of her breed in the class, Lulu is the first Exmoor to win this final since its inception in 2022.

