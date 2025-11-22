Mixed reactions to controversial new working hunter pony rule changes





Changes to the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) rules and Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) qualifiers have been met with mixed reactions.

The most controversial changes are to plaited working hunter pony sections and their RIHS finals, which follow the BSPS rulebook.

The minimum height in class descriptors has been removed, so for example 133cm ponies can step up to the bigger 143cm tracks. Competitors in 133cm and 143cm classes will have two more years in the class, until the year they turn 15 and 18 respectively, and 153cm riders will have until they are 25.

Trainer Karen Raine, whose daughter Rebecca competes in working hunter pony ranks, told H&H: “In an open letter to the BSPS, it was argued that as riders could be 18 in 148cm show ponies, it should be the same for 143cm show hunter ponies and workers. At 17, they could be doing GCSEs in their final year in 143cm classes, so they don’t get a good run in their final year.

“There was only a three-year gap between the 143cm and the 153cm age limits, and to get a 153cm pony to be jumping effectively newcomers [1.10m] level in showjumping takes time. Unless parents have the money to run two ponies or buy an established 153cm, riders effectively spend two of their years in 153cm producing the pony and only one true open year. It’s great they’ll now have extra years.”

BSPS chairman Paul Cook said this age increase had been most influenced by members.

Varied reasons

“The reasons vary, but predominantly, riders argue that they are not too big for their animals, and will probably keep them and do other things with them if they can’t compete in our working pony classes,” he said. “It’s also a significant transition time for young people. Changing horses as well is quite challenging.”

Kelly Ward, whose daughter Ruby has followed her footsteps to compete in working hunter ponies, feels the move is a “backwards step”.

“I don’t think the 153cm classes needed to increase in numbers,” she said. “We’ve not done every one this year, but the ones we have done had between 15 and 20 in them. It’s been a busy year at shows and numbers have been good this summer.”

Kelly is also concerned that the slight reduction in fence height will have a negative impact on standards.

“I worry it will encourage people to do other things. There are loads of good children who don’t need heights lowering – it’s insulting to them. Children who want a tough track will jump them elsewhere in other disciplines.”

One young rider who grew up in BSPS ranks but is now focusing predominantly on eventing is 2025 153cm Windsor winner Lily Brennan.

Lily said: “I think I will still try to qualify for Horse of the Year Show and RIHS as they’re such lovely competitions but it has crossed my mind whether to just go purely eventing as the courses are much bigger, more consistent height-wise and more technical.

“The section will become increasingly competitive with people up to 25 years old in it, probably making it harder to qualify for those who, like us, don’t chase tickets and just do it as and when it fits in or because you just really like jumping at a specific venue. I also think it will be a shame for the intermediate classes, which I feel will suffer with no one pushed to step up with the ages.”

The end of intermediates?

Kelly agreed, adding: “I think it will finish the intermediate class completely because riders won’t move into it because they don’t have to.”

But the BSPS said there is a demand for the class.

“A lot of people have had real difficulty in sourcing an intermediate working hunter, in terms of cost and finding a good one. But the riders want to remain jumping in these classes,” said Mr Cook, who added that the intermediate class will be reviewed at the end of next season.

“It will now be up to riders to support this class or risk losing it.”

Changes to the Burghley Gold Cup may help the intermediates.

For 2026, this final will follow new height and age requirements. Instead of the traditional 133cm, 143cm and 153cm sections, ponies will be not exceeding 138cm, 148cm and 158cm. This enables combinations competing in intermediate working hunter pony classes to compete for the first time, in response to popular demand.

“It will allow more competitors an opportunity to compete at Burghley,” said working hunter pony stalwart and panel judge Claire Collier. “These classes are also opened up to the Pony Club, where most children move on to bigger animals far more quickly than in showing, so it’s a good thing to widen the parameters.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now