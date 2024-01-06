Want to go showing in 2024? Find out which showing societies you need to join…





If you’re into showing then you might be considering which showing society membership to apply for so you can ensure you’re able to compete in the classes you want when the season kicks off.

With a wealth of options out there, choosing the right showing society membership can seem daunting, particularly for first-timers, so we are here to help by explaining what some of the most popular showing societies are offering their members this term…

Showing society membership – which one is right for you?

National Pony Society (NPS)

Why join?

If you want to compete in the following qualifiers and respective finals:

Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) Mountain and Moorland (M&M), Lead Rein (LR), First Ridden (FR), Junior Ridden, Open Ridden and Working Hunter Pony (WHP)

HOYS Show Pony (SP) LR, FR and height sections.

HOYS Intermediate Show Hunter (ISH) /Show Riding Type (ISRT) /Working Hunter (IWH)

HOYS Partbred

HOYS Lead Rein of Hunter Type (LRHT)

HOYS Show Hunter Pony (SHP)

HOYS WHP

Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) M&M WHP

What do they offer?

There are 18 NPS areas which cover the length of the UK, and most commit to hosting various shows throughout the year.

The NPS holds seasonal shows including the Spring Festival held at the Three Counties Show Ground (27 April 2024). The annual summer championships will also take place at the Three Counties Show Ground (6 — 8 August 2024). The Great British in-hand show is held in September (TBC).

NPS members have the opportunity to compete for the silver medal rosette at certain affiliated shows and subsequently qualify for the silver medal championship finals at the summer championship show.

The NPS runs its own dressage series.

Reduced passport applications and transfer fees for ponies in the British Riding Pony Studbook are offered to NPS members.

Included in the membership is public liability and accident insurance.

What will it cost me?

The cost of a qualifying membership for one person is £81, while a non-qualifying membership costs £62. This membership covers all ponies eligible for the listed qualifying classes. There is a £5 discount for membership applications completed before 31 January.

Details on: nationalponysociety.com

British Show Pony Society (BSPS)

Why join?

If you want to compete in the following qualifiers and respective finals:

HOYS M&M LR, FR and open ridden classes

HOYS IHT/ISRT/IWH

HOYS SP (LR/FR and height sections)

HOYS SHP

HOYS LRHT

HOYS plaited and M&M WHP classes

All RIHS pony classes (including Anglo and Part Bred Arab, Heritage and Pretty Polly finals)

M&M supreme ridden championship qualifiers and final

BSPS London International performance classes

Burghley Gold Cup qualifiers and final

What can they offer?

There are 17 BSPS areas covering England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, each holding annual shows with discounted entry fees to society members.

Three BSPS championship shows are held at Arena UK, Grantham, including the BSPS winter championships (12 — 14 April 2024), the summer championships (TBC August 2024) and the Heritage championships (TBC October 2024), which is for native ponies.

BSPS offers members the chance to qualify for the Blue Riband Pony of the Year, BSPS Challenge, BSPS Premier League and Champions of Champions finals held at the summer championships and the Heritage championships.

BSPS holds the Land Rover Burghley Gold Cup sports pony finals annually.

For the first time in 2023, the BSPS hosted a series of performance-led classes with a final held at London International Horse Show. The BSPS are also the hosts of the M&M supreme ridden championship, also held at London International. Qualifying opportunities are offered at various shows throughout the year.

What will it cost me?

An adult showing membership costs £58. The BSPS also requires separate pony registrations, which costs £38 per animal.

Details on: bsps.com

Northern Counties Pony Association (NCPA)

What can they offer me?

The NCPA has 10 branches spanning from Cumbria to Shropshire areas, with each holding a number of shows during the course of the year where members are offered discounted entry fees.

The NCPA Pony of the Year Show will be held on 1 September 2024.

Members are given the opportunity to win a bursary to be used for an equestrian training course at any approved NCPA establishment.

NCPA members can win the Star Rosette at affiliated shows.

What will it cost me?

A single adult membership is £40 per person (£35 online).

Details on: thencpa.co.uk

UK Ponies & Horses (UKPH)

Why join?

If you want to compete in the following qualifiers and respective finals:

RIHS M&M young riders

RIHS M&M amateur riders

What can they offer?

The UKHP Spring Classic (16 — 17 March 2024) is held at Onley Grounds Equestrian Centre, Warwickshire.

What will it cost me?

An annual adult membership is £50 per person. Horse and pony registrations cost £35 per animal. A rider membership costs £35 per person.

Details on: poniesuk.org

British Show Horse Association (BSHA)

Why join?

If you want to compete in the following classes:

HOYS cobs (including maxi cobs)

HOYS riding horses

HOYS ridden hunters

HOYS hacks

BSHA Rising Stars amateur classes

What can they offer?

The BSHA holds several shows throughout the year, including the BSHA Southern spring show (11 May 2024), the BSHA Northern spring show (TBC). The season culminates in the BSHA national championship show (TBC).

The BSHA amateur points award scheme is offered to members who fit the criteria.

For the first time in 2023, the BSHA hosted a series of amateur-only ridden finals at London International Horse Show, with qualifiers being held across the season.

What will it cost me?

An adult membership is £60. Horses must also be registered with the society.

Details on: britishshowhorse.org

Sports Horse Breeding of GB (SHB(GB))

Why join?

If you want to compete in the following qualifiers and respective finals:

RIHS ridden hunter qualifiers.

The Blue Chip ridden sport horse series and four-and five-year-old ridden hunter championship.

All ridden hunter and sport horse classes that are run under SHB (GB) rules.

What can they offer?

SHB (GB) is the governing body for hunter and sport horse classes which are held at major shows throughout the country.

Grading system for stallions and mares registered in the society. There is also an annual stallion parade which takes place at Badminton Horse Trials and showcases stallions graded within the society.

The National Hunter Supreme championship show is held annually at Addington (Dates TBC).

Membership will give reduced entry fees for in-hand classes at the championship show.

What will it cost me?

A membership costs £95 per person per year.

Details on: sporthorsegb.co.uk

The Showing Register (TSR)

Why join?

If you want to compete in the following qualifiers and respective finals:

HOYS M&M qualifying classes

HOYS coloured horse and pony classes

HOYS plaited pony classes (SP, SHP, LR/FR, INT, PB, WHP)

HOYS hunter weights, small hunters, working hunter and side-saddle

What can they offer?

TSR offers discounted training clinics as well as eligibility to the TSR training pathway. You also get a digital subscription to Showing World and a ticket for a HOYS evening performance.

The TSR summer show, only for amateur and home-produced competitors in 2023, will take place at Onley EC during July (TBC).

What will it cost me?

A TSR membership for horse/pony and rider is £55.

Details on: theshowingregister.co.uk

Coloured horse and pony showing society membership

British Skewbald and Piebald Association (BSPA)

Why join?

If you want to compete in the following qualifiers and respective finals:

RIHS coloured horse and pony classes

What can they offer?

The BSPA has 13 regional areas, which offer support and assistance to members.

Grading system for stallions and mares registered in the society.

The BSPA hosts the Festival of Showing winter championships (TBC) and the BSPA World of Colour show (TBC) at the same venue.

What will it cost me?

An adult membership costs £60 per person, while a RIHS qualifying card costs £30 per horse/pony.

Details on: bspaonline.com

Coloured Horse and Pony Society (CHAPS)

Why join?

If you want to compete in the following qualifiers and respective finals:

HOYS coloured horse and pony series

CHAPS area and championship shows

What can they offer?

The CHAPS summer championship show takes place at Arena UK, Grantham (15 — 18 August 2024).

CHAPS offers grading opportunities for registered stallions and mares.

What will it cost me?

An adult showing membership costs £48 per person.

Details on: chapsuk.com

Senior horse and pony showing society membership

Veteran Horse Society (VHS)

Why join?

If you want to compete a horse or pony, 15-years-old or over, in showing or dressage.

What can they offer?

The VHS championship show takes place at Arena UK, Grantham (30 August — 1 September 2024).

What will it cost me?

A VHS showing membership costs £35 per person. Showing and dressage cards cost between £12.50 and £17.50.

Details on: veteran-horse-society.co.uk

Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd (SSADL)

Why join?

If you are a home-produced competitor with a senior horse or pony (aged over 15).

What can they offer?

Two prestigious finals held at the RIHS and at London International, for both in-hand and ridden show horses and ponies. A national championship show held during summer each year, a dressage series and other benefits.

What will it cost me?

A junior or senior membership plus one horse or pony can be registered with the SSADL for £65.

Now your showing society membership is sorted, so you may also be interested in looking at…

21 signs you’re an incurable showing addict If you live and breathe showing — either to compete or as a spectator — many of the following may

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.