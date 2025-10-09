



Side saddle specialist Jayne Ross produced three of the top four in the Mears Flooring Ladies Side Saddle Horse of the Year Championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with the middleweight hunter Bloomfield Greystones clinching the championship title under Olivia Minihane.

Owned by lawyer Rose Bailey, who was ringside to celebrate, the 10-year-old grey gelding, who is known at home as Liam, will also contest the Catplant Group of Companies Ltd. Middleweight Show Hunter of the Year on Friday with Rose in the saddle.

The pair have stood amateur hunter champions at Royal Windsor and Royal Three Counties this season. Liam also claimed the reserve supreme at the Sport Horse Breeding (GB) National Hunter championships with Jayne in the saddle.

Both Rose and Olivia praised Liam’s outstanding temperament.

“He is just wonderful and looked incredible – Olivia rode him beautifully,” said Rose.

Olivia, for whom this is a first centre line moment in the arena of dreams, added: “He is an all-round nice chap and he really deserves a lovely big win like this.”

Side saddle horse of the year reserve at HOYS

In the reverse of the results in the ladies’ hunter class at Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), Charlotte Clark had to settle with the reserve on her own and her mother Elizabeth Trembath’s Harbour Master II (Marley).

Nine-year-old Marley, who Jayne rode to victory in the lightweight hunter final at RIHS, will also contest the Catplant Group of Companies Ltd. Lightweight Show Hunter of the Year on Friday.

Shelly Perham rode Martin and Shelly Lole’s exciting novice ladies horse Caravagio into third place.

Shelly is no stranger to success in the ladies having taken the supreme horse title in 2005 with the ladies champion Bournebrook Golden Law.

Jayne rounded off the top four with Dianne Stennett’s exquisite coloured mare KBF Lucia.

