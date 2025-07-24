



Ruby Ward topped a strong field to claim the coveted LG Show Team O’Donnell Family BSPS supreme working hunter pony championship at the Agri Royal International Horse Show, piloting her consistent seven-year-old chestnut gelding Noble Banksy (Ernie) to victory in the 153cm section before taking the overall title.

Returning to Hickstead having finished second in the championship last year, Ernie stepped up with confidence to conquer a particularly testing Kevin Millman-designed track.

“It’s been amazing to come back and up our game this year,” said Ruby. “He tried his heart out. The course was really technical and poley; it caught combinations out at different points, so I was blown away by how he tackled it.”

The pair earned praise from the judges for their bold and balanced performance, with producer Jayne Ross marking the show and confirmation element.

“To hear Jayne say we stood out with a forward show, looking up through the bridle, was just incredible,” Ruby added. “She’s a legend of the show world – I couldn’t believe it.”

Reflecting on their lap of honour in the main ring, Ruby summed up the emotion of the moment: “Galloping up that hill as champion at this show – it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Young Scot stands working hunter pony reserve champion at Royal International

Taking the reserve was young Scottish rider Guy Hamilton, who impressed aboard his mother’s eight-year-old roan gelding Nellfield Blueboy, trained at home by his showjumping parents Andrew and Kathleen Hamilton.

The duo delivered a stylish and accurate round over the tight, technical track.

“It was a tough course,” said Kathleen. “You had to get your lines absolutely right and there were some tight turns, but this pair just took it in their stride and jumped a beautiful round.”

Also coming forward for the championship was the grey 15-year-old gelding Star Smokey, winner of the 143cm class, who was ridden by Florence Duncalf and is owned by Laura Wheelwright.

