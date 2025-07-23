{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
‘My little pocket rocket couldn’t give me any more’: Section B storms to young riders M&M supreme title at Royal International

    • A dazzling gallop in the international arena sealed the deal for Cadlanvalley Royal Bronze (Ozzy) at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RI), as he claimed the UKPH Anthony Evans Insurance young riders M&M supreme championship, having qualified from the small breeds section.

    The seven-year-old Welsh Section B gelding, by Cadlanvalley VIP and out of Cadlanvalley Sweet Elation, was ridden to victory by a delighted Maisie-Kerry Oates.

    “I’m over the moon,” said Maisie. “I couldn’t ask for a better pony. Taking me into that international ring for the first time was just mega – the gallop felt amazing. He’s my little pocket rocket and couldn’t give me any more. RI has always been a dream to win, and I still can’t believe we’ve achieved it.”

    Ozzy is produced by Katy Marriott-Payne, who spoke with pride about the partnership’s development.

    “He’s incredibly special – I don’t think they make many like him,” said Katy. “He’s so multi-talented. It’s lovely, as we’ve had him from the beginning and watched their partnership grow.

    “It started a bit rocky last year as they found their way in the novice ring, but we ended last season on a massive high, winning at Horse of the Year Show juniors and the London International Horse Show (LIHS) performance championship.”

    Versatility is a key part of Ozzy’s appeal, with the gelding also proving a talent in jumping, qualifying for the nursery stakes at LIHS this season.

    “He just loves his job,” Katy added. “We keep him fresh with a varied lifestyle, and he gives us everything.”

    Reserve supreme went to the dun Welsh Section D, Broughton Jack Jones, a seven-year-old ridden by Charlotte Malone-Jones, who topped the UKPH Anthony Evans Insurance young rider intermediate M&M championship.

    Harlow White topped the large breeds section with the Connemara, King Bunowen Castle Ali.

