Pippa Funnell looking for fourth title as eventers’ challenge stars prepare for Hickstead





Three former winners headline the entries for the Ashby Underwriting Eventers’ Challenge at the 2025 Agria Royal International Horse Show.

Pippa Funnell, Gemma Stevens and defending champion Alex Bragg are each bringing two horses for tomorrow’s (Thursday, 24 July) feature class at Hickstead.

Pippa, the first winner of Hickstead’s eventing grand prix in 1998, is seeking a record-equalling fourth victory in the class. Gary Parsonage holds the record for the most wins in this class, taking top honours in 1999, 2008, 2009 and 2011.

Pippa’s debut victory was aboard The Tourmaline Rose and the pair went on to win again in 2000 and 2001. This year, she has two five-star horses entered – Majas Hope, with whom she has finished in the top 10 at both Badminton and Burghley, and home-bred Billy Wonder.

Alex, who took the 2024 crown with top five-star mare Quindiva, said he “can’t wait” to return to defend this title”. He will ride 10-year-old mare Pamplona and CCI5* campaigner Ardeo Premier.

Gemma and Flash Cooley were victorious in 2022 and return for another crack this year. The 13-year-old grey is in sparkling form, with results this season including winning Millstreet CCI4*-L and finishing on the podium at CHIO Aachen this month.

Gemma will also ride Cooley Park Muze, with whom she recently finished third in Aachen’s Casino Cup – a multi-discipline relay competition that includes arena eventing.

Other entries include 2023 British Speed Derby champion Ella Dalton, who combines eventing with showjumping; Ellie Fredericks on Upper Class Brit, a grand-daughter of prolific five-star heroine Headley Britannia; and Felicity Collins with top ride RSH Contend Or.

