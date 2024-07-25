From Badminton podium to Hickstead: British rider’s ‘epic’ win





“That was epic,” Alex Bragg said, after he and Quindiva took the Ashby Underwriting Eventers’ Challenge at the Royal International Horse Show.

The combination, who came third at Badminton this year, gave a masterclass on how this track should be ridden to win six seconds ahead of 2023 champions Fred Scala and Corriebeg Supernova.

“The mare was just phenomenal,” Alex said. “I love this kind of thing; they’re as much exhibition as competition; a good way to showcase our sport in such a wonderful showjumping venue and maybe reach out to different people.

“The atmosphere rises and everyone has a good time – and winning is amazing.”

Heidi Coy and Fourfields Wonder Woman had put in a super round with just one rail down to take the lead on 132.02, then Alex and the Roe family’s 14-year-old star mare came in and flew round for a final time of 122.70; their perfect rhythm, forwardness and speed making almost an exhibition round.

Last in were last year’s champions, who were galloping from the off, and whose speed was such that they finished on 128.18, even with 12 seconds to add for three rails down.

Alex said he was confident he had done enough – until Fred was halfway through his round.

“Then I thought ‘woah, this guy’s travelling’!” he said. “But I put the pressure on so he had to go fast and those rails are costly; I’ve been on the receiving end of that before when I had the last one down.

“But Quindiva is an exceptional jumper; it’s a real privilege to be on her to do something like that.”

Fred said it was a shock to have the black gate at fence two down, from the lightest touch, but then knew he had to gallop.

“I had two more down but didn’t have the best of the ground and we were in a hurry!” he said.

“She was very quick; I’m so proud of that little mare, she’s amazing and I’m so grateful to be here again, and to the sponsors.”

Fred added that this is a class for having fun.

“The horses are incredible; they have as much fun in there as the riders,” he said. “It’s a wonderful spectacle, and I’m so pleased to be second.”

Alex and Quindiva do a lot of showjumping as well as eventing; they qualified for the Foxhunter final at Horse of the Year Show last year, and the mare is being aimed for Burghley in September.

“Badminton and Burghley; they’re our job, with lots of expectations,” he said. “We do it because we love it, but you want to be at the top of your game. This is less pressure, but I think I’m more out of breath after those two minutes than 12 round Badminton! But this is a real buzz and we’re all in it together, bantering, helping one another.

“It’s a real privilege to come to venues like this, and horses in general. Our sport is phenomenal and I’m really grateful to be part of it.”

