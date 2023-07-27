Hickstead debutant and 15.2hh mare take eventers’ title as last fence falls for Gemma Stevens





Irishman Fred Scala and 15.2hh mare Corriebeg Supernova became the new Ashby Underwriting eventers challenge champions at the Royal International Horse Show, snatching the crown from Gemma Stevens, whose valiant efforts left her in second and third.

“I have wanted to do this class forever. Growing up, it was always a highlight on the telly, it’s just been a dream,” Fred said. “I got the opportunity to come here, I had a little horse who is fast and careful, and if there was a class she was going to be good at, it was going to be this one.”

The challenges posed by the course and this unique ring were ones the plucky little mare ably lived up to, tackling the notorious permanant fences — including the derby bank, Irish bank, Devil’s Dyke and road crossing — boldly.

“There were a lot of questions she has never had to answer before, particularly the bank and I was getting a little nervous about it,” he said. “I had to ask Gemma if she’d gone off steep one [rather than the slower alternative] and still be in the lead. She said she went off the steep one, so that was that!

“The horse really moved up a gear and answered everything. I was very nervous walking the open ditch as it’s a long distance she’s only 15.2hh. I thought ‘will I have to fit two in here?’, but she was amazing. I hope I get an invite back!”

Gemma had set an early lead from fifth to go on the spectacularly quick and bold mare Santiago Bay, who tallied just 130.52sec, despite adding rails at the Dyke and angled road crossing.

The pair’s brilliantly forward performance held the lead for a further 10 horses, when Fred and the 11-year-old Irish chestnut raised the bar to 128.84sec, just adding 4sec for lowering a pole as they exited the troublesome Dyke.

Final fence agony for defending champion

In last draw with defending champion Flash Cooley, Gemma was clear until the last and looked to be up on the clock. Buoyed on by the vocal support of the crowd, she took a flyer, but tipped the rail, adding an agonising 4sec to tally 129.59sec.

“Yesterday, I was asked if I wanted to ride two and I said ‘yes, I’d love to but I’ll have to go home and give him a jump as he’s not done anything since Aachen’,” Gemma said.

“He’s quite a careful little horse, he always tries so hard, and I jump him quite often at home so that he stays really confident, so I was actually jumping him at 7.30pm last night.

“I think he was probably a little bit short of practice today but he still gave everything and was still absolutely brilliant. I just had a bit of a galloping one to the last and he said ‘I’m a bit out of practice mummy’.

“I wish I’d looked up at the clock and taken a pull as I would have been alright.”

Gemma’s time on third-placed Santiago Bay, disregarding penalties, was nearly 2sec quicker than Fred’s, making this 15-year-old a strong prospect for another bid at the class.

“She’s naturally fast and smooth and so brave, you can be really tight everywhere with her, and she’s so straight,” said Gemma.

“I was a bit fast coming into the dyke because I thought she might spook at the water tray at the bottom but she didn’t, so then I thought ‘crikey, she might bounce it coming out’, so I took a pull. She hollowed and it slightly troubled her, and she had that and the next one [at the angled road crossing], which is a bit unfortunate and not like her at all.

“I was chuffed to bits with her though because she’s not out eventing or anything, she just comes out for these fun classes.”

Olympic eventer Gemma has become increasingly familiar with Hickstead, having also made her derby debut this year, as she continues to combine show jumping and eventing.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky and had plenty of spins round the main ring for different classes, but it never gets old cantering up that main chute,” she added.

