‘We’re both firecrackers’: 8yo becomes youngest RIHS 128cm winner on 22yo pony





The Pro Ponies UK BS winter 128cm championship at the Longines Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) on Wednesday (26 July) resulted in a historic win for eight-year-old Annabel Widdowson riding a pony nearly three times her age, 22-year-old Bunbury Conquest. Having only turned eight in March, Annabel is believed to be the youngest ever winner of this prestigious final.

The class concluded with a cracking eight-way jump-off over a testing 1.15m track and Annabel took full advantage of her final draw with the second of her two rides, the legendary veteran “Questy”, who has taken his young jockey from 70cm to this prestigious championship.

Annabel had just tapped out a pole at the double with first ride 20-year-old Whinney Lass, but the stylish and confident young jockey rode a masterful round with the nippy little chestnut, crossing the line in 41.63sec to snatch victory amidst huge cheers from the extended Widdowson family and friends in the grandstands.

“It felt really nice because everyone said ‘Come on, come on, you’ve got to go faster’ – that really motivated me,” said Annabel, who was travelling straight to Wales for the Home Pony show shortly after her main ring success.

Having qualified for the Royal International at the age of just seven, this was Annabel’s debut in Hickstead’s world famous international ring, but she won the 10-year-old and under mini challenge on the River Lawn at the show last year.

“Questy is a fabulous pony – he just has a fantastic connection with me and we just bond,” added Annabel. “We’re both firecrackers, we both like to dare each other.

“I feel confident going in – that’s the best way to feel because ponies feel what you feel and if you feel nervous, they’ll feel nervous too,” said the young rider. “You just need to think positive when you go in the ring.”

“I felt absolutely sick”: Kathleen Widdowson

Annabel was greeted by a huge crowd of family, which included parents Kathleen and Justin, and grandparents Beverley and Gary Widdowson, owners of Big Star, and well-wishers after her victory lap of honour and her mother Kathleen said she had “felt absolutely sick” watching the class.

“I was really nervous, I didn’t really want to watch,” said Kathleen. “But when they both went clear I thought well that’s lovely, because we’ve got the whole family here so that meant we could just enjoy it for the day, which was brilliant.

“But she was as cool as a cucumber, she said ‘Mummy, don’t watch if you don’t want to’! She said I know how to do this. She’s very determined – sometimes her ambition gets a bit above her age! So sometimes I have to manage her expectations a bit, but this is just such a lovely day.”

Kathleen said this win was particularly special to come with Bunbury Conquest, who was winning the 128cm final at the Royal International for the first time.

“He’s carried Annabel since she was six years old in the 70cm classes,” she said. “Last year she won the under-10s in the outside ring here, so in one year to take her from that to this is just fantastic. It’s very special. I’d like to thank Nicola Rogers, who owns Whinney Lass, and Alison Irvine, who owns Questy – the fact they’ve given me and Annabel the best start to this pony world is incredible.”

Finishing second in the Pro Ponies UK BS winter 128cm championship was Portia Taylor Jones with two super rounds on the youngest pony in the field, seven-year-old Doylan Honey Glint, while in third place was a confident performance from Agnes Kerr with Taggarts Express.

The Royal International five-star showjumping classes begin on Thursday 27 July.

