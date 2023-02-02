Determined seven-year-old rider and ‘one in a million’ 22-year-old pony to jump in Hickstead’s famous arena





Annabel Widdowson is thought to be the youngest rider to qualify for the 128cm final at Hickstead – on a pony three times her age.

The seven-year-old and Alison Irvine’s 22-year-old Bunbury Conquest (Questy) came joint third in the second-round qualifier, at Morris Equestrian Centre, Scotland, on Saturday (28 January), which secured their ticket.

The combination, who were jumping 70cm classes a year ago, achieved the two double clears that secured their second-round place, at Forest Edge and Duckhurst Farm, by the first weekend in January this year. Annabel turns eight in April, so will be four years younger than others in the final at the Royal International Horse Show in July.

“We’re still in shock a bit,” proud mother Kathleen told H&H. “He’s the most amazing pony; there’s no other pony I’d want to put her on. He’s the bravest, he’s got the heart of a lion, he just wants to look after the child on him, and he loves his job.”

Kathleen added that Questy loves to run and jump.

“Annabel’s bold and brave; I think she thinks she’s older than she is and he’s the same in that he thinks he’s a big horse so the two of them together – Alison said to me ‘He’ll always look after her’ and he does.”

Kathleen added that she also has to be brave when Annabel is jumping the 128cm tracks.

“The fences look enormous, I can barely watch!” she said. “But she’s very determined and she doesn’t go in a class, in her mind, to make the numbers up. I think she loves being in the line-up with the bigger kids and what’s so nice is that everyone was so supportive. They all love the pony and it’s so nice he’s still looking so well and loving his job.”

Annabel, whose grandparents Gary and Beverly Wilson own the Olympic champion Big Star, is aware of the prestige of competing in the Hickstead International Arena; Kathleen said her daughter won the under-10s’ class last year but had her eyes on the main ring.

“She saw the 128s and said ‘One day Mummy, I’m going to do that’,” she said. “And if there was ever a pony to take her down that tunnel and into that ring, it’s him. He can be grumpy in his stable – his man cave – then he comes out and he’s a darling. I can’t quite explain what he is but he’s one in a million.”

