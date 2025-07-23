



A determined Harrison Taylor claimed the Alan Marnie & Family supreme BSPA skewbald & piebald Indian Trail ridden championship with the striking six-year-old tobiano mare, Lostock Up Till Dark (Susie), at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Susie has been produced and ridden by Harrison, who said: “She came to me in February last year from the breeder. We gave her an easy summer hacking, and she went on to have a very successful novice season.”

This year, the pair have gone from strength to strength, standing champion in the RIHS qualifiers at Area 2a and winning their first Horse of the Year Show qualifier at Derbyshire Festival.

The team went straight through to the first supreme of the 2025 RIHS by winning the Alan Marnie & Family BSPA (plaited) large ridden pony championship.

“She’s super easy and now she deserves an easy life until HOYS,” said Taylor. “I’ve had a bit of a drought when it comes to wins at RIHS, so I was ready for this. She’s just a dream to ride.”

The win marked a particularly special moment for her breeder Caroline Hamilton who reflected on the team effort behind the mare’s production.

“She’s not been out much,” Caroline said. “But she’s kept sweet and happy. It’s amazing – this is the first time I’ve ever competed one of my own at RIHS. To see her go all the way is just incredible.”

Native stands reserve coloured champion at Royal International

Reserve spot went to Lynuck Look At Me, a seven-year-old piebald mare ridden by David Bennett, owned by Francesca Chadwick and bred by Emma Scot, from the Alan Marnie & Family skewbald & piebald native/cob/traditional large ridden pony championship

After finishing second place last year as a novice, she continues to impress with a consistent season.

“She’s been first or second every time out,” said David. “She never questions anything – just goes out and does the job. She’s amazing.”

With judging commitments ruling him out of HOYS this season, David described the reserve supreme as the pinnacle of his year.

“To take a big win like this is the peak of my season – I couldn’t ask for more.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in: