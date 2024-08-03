11 reasons why we love to go showing at the Royal International Horse Show





As we wave goodbye to the 2024 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), we highlight some of the reasons why we love competing at the major showing championship.

The RIHS — held annually at The All England Jumping Course, Hickstead — welcomes top-class competition across the board. Held from Tuesday until Sunday, there are a host of finals, from lead-rein ponies to working hunters and from miniature horses to ridden Arabs. All finals require a pre-qualification to compete in and shows held throughout the first half of the season offer the prestigious tickets.

Here are a few notable things we are particularly fond of during the week of red-hot showing:

1. The blue sashes

Unique to the RIHS are the stunning blue sashes awarded to every single winner, with second place being awarded a red rosette on this occasion. The sashes are iconic across the showing world and to win one is on the bucket list for many riders.

2. The supreme championships

Separate horse and pony supremes are the highlight of Sunday’s International Arena schedule as a week of top-class showing comes to a head. Three judges stand in the centre of the ring and score each combination with skating-style marks after their performances. With no time limit on the shows, riders really do go all out in the RIHS supreme championships, and it’s a nail-biting watch, especially if multiple pairings score the same marks — that means a ride-off!

3. Galloping in Ring 5

The famous grass ring with an all-weather track around the outside. Pushing on up the steady incline past the spectators is a memorable experience, whether in a class go-round or during a lap of honour.

4. The ice cream vans (and the bars)

As many of the showing fraternity use the RIHS as their summer holidays, it would be rude to not fill up on delicious ice-cream or a few glasses of something fizzy. With ice cream vans and bars dotted around the showground, there’s always refreshments on hand should you need to celebrate, commiserate or just take five.

5. The weather (some of the time)

For the northerners making the trek down to Hickstead, the warmer climates are always a shock to the system. When the sun shines at the RIHS it doesn’t hold back, and watching the crème de la crème of horses and ponies in the glorious sunshine makes for a jolly day out.

6. The fun extras

When the rosettes have been presented and the ponies are in bed, there’s plenty to keep the children entertained out of the saddle. This year’s show boasted a bouncy castle and a hobby horse area.

7. The amateur-only finals

There are amateur and home-produced championships at the RIHS for a vast range of competitors, from riding horses to hunters of each weight, from open M&M ponies to lead-rein contenders. The ever-growing home-produced Pretty Polly finals continue to take centre stage at Hickstead, while the amateur horse classes take some winning.

8. The working hunter tracks

If you can jump around an RIHS final, you can jump around anything. Course designer Kevin Millman and his team continue to provide working hunter competitors with the most unique, flowing and beautifully decorated tracks on the circuit.

9. The stewards and officials

The real heroes of the show. The show ring stewards, commentators and officials work tirelessly throughout the week to ensure the showing classes run like clockwork. From the 7am start on Tuesday morning to the evening finish on Sunday, they’re are always on the ball. Their friendly and positive outlooks ensure each and every rider enjoys their championship show experience to the max.

10. The showjumping

Providing a break from the showing in between classes is the opportunity to watch the best in the showjumping business take to the Hickstead stage.

11. The celeb spotting

And the international show jumping classes attract some legends in the world of equestrian sport and their superb steeds. Stars spotted at the 2024 Royal International Horse Show included John Whitaker and Ben Maher.

