Grandmother watches granddaughter reign at RIHS on home-produced pony

    • Home-produced Dartmoor ponies and their young jockeys led the 2024 RIHS BSPS Heritage M&M supreme Pretty Polly mini championship on day four of the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

    Champion of the four contenders forward was the winning lead-rein, Donna Pearson’s Parkbourne Picasso (Charlie), a nine-year-old gelding by Pumphill Bael.

    He was piloted by Donna’s granddaughter, seven-year-old Nevaeh Mae Catterall, and led by family friend Lucy Brown.

    Donna bought Charlie from Tiffany Smith and she keeps him at home with her. As well as holding an impressive show ring CV — he qualified for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) for the first time in 2023 and he also appeared at the RIHS last term — he is a true child’s pony.

    “This is only his fifth show this year,” said handler Lucy. “He’s just been hacking, chilling and having a nice time. He’s an ace pony and you can do anything with him. He loves the kids; Nevaeh bathes him before a show and she’ll catch him in from the field.”

    This was the first time any of Charlie’s connections have triumphed at Hickstead.

    “This was just amazing to watch; there were a few tears,” Donna said.

    Senruf Honey Bear, ridden by Amelia Baxter.

    Reserve for the 2024 RIHS M&M supreme Pretty Polly mini championship fell to the winning first-ridden, Ryan Baxter’s Senruf Honey Bear, ridden by Amelia Baxter. The Moortown Honey Man eight-year-old has been a consistent contender for the Baxter Family, having appeared at HOYS on two previous occasions and also standing reserve supreme in the £1000 home-produced championship at North of England.

    Two Shetlands completed the championship. These were lead-rein Ladbury Pretender and Queenie Follows, handled by Steve Follows, and first-ridden, Clibberswick Special Delivery and Morgan Matthews.

    Alex Robinson
    H&H showing editor
    Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the showing scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and Olympia and has first-hand knowledge of the current issues in the showing world as well as the horses, ponies and riders who compete in the sport. Alex joined H&H in January 2018 since when she has cemented its place as the leading equestrian publication for both showing reports and current showing news in the UK.
