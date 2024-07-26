Grandmother watches granddaughter reign at RIHS on home-produced pony





Home-produced Dartmoor ponies and their young jockeys led the 2024 RIHS BSPS Heritage M&M supreme Pretty Polly mini championship on day four of the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Champion of the four contenders forward was the winning lead-rein, Donna Pearson’s Parkbourne Picasso (Charlie), a nine-year-old gelding by Pumphill Bael.

He was piloted by Donna’s granddaughter, seven-year-old Nevaeh Mae Catterall, and led by family friend Lucy Brown.

Donna bought Charlie from Tiffany Smith and she keeps him at home with her. As well as holding an impressive show ring CV — he qualified for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) for the first time in 2023 and he also appeared at the RIHS last term — he is a true child’s pony.

“This is only his fifth show this year,” said handler Lucy. “He’s just been hacking, chilling and having a nice time. He’s an ace pony and you can do anything with him. He loves the kids; Nevaeh bathes him before a show and she’ll catch him in from the field.”

This was the first time any of Charlie’s connections have triumphed at Hickstead.

“This was just amazing to watch; there were a few tears,” Donna said.

Reserve for the 2024 RIHS M&M supreme Pretty Polly mini championship fell to the winning first-ridden, Ryan Baxter’s Senruf Honey Bear, ridden by Amelia Baxter. The Moortown Honey Man eight-year-old has been a consistent contender for the Baxter Family, having appeared at HOYS on two previous occasions and also standing reserve supreme in the £1000 home-produced championship at North of England.

Two Shetlands completed the championship. These were lead-rein Ladbury Pretender and Queenie Follows, handled by Steve Follows, and first-ridden, Clibberswick Special Delivery and Morgan Matthews.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

‘He loves the job’: Dales captures ridden M&M supreme title at Royal International ‘He’s given me a lot of confidence’: amateur success at the Royal International for young rider ‘We weren’t sure if she’d come back’: pony who survived freak lorry accident reigns at Royal International Nurse’s 20-hour round trip pays off with super Hickstead win Royal International joy for 20-year-old rider and stallion who was her surprise Christmas present

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now