Royal International joy for 20-year-old rider and stallion who was her surprise Christmas present





Six contenders vied for the 2024 RIHS UKPH/Anthony Evans Insurance young riders M&M supreme championship at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) but only one could return home victorious.

On this occasion, it was the big-moving and ultra-typey Welsh section D stallion Thorneyside Royal Command (Rocky) and Kaitlyn Fairhurst who were pulled into the top spot before the cheering crowd.

Judges Angela Calvert (ride) and Caroline Hamilton (conformation) had assessed all three young rider classes throughout the morning ahead of the championship.

“He was the stand out winner in our class,” said Angela, of their section champion. “He went beautifully, he had type and was an out and out showman with presence.”

When commenting on the quality of the classes, Caroline added: “Our winners were our winners, but the quality went down the line. They weren’t easy classes to judge and we had to really nit-pick.”

The Thorneyside The Saracen 10-year-old was providing 20-year-old Kaitlyn with her first-ever RIHS triumph, though she did make it into the International Arena last year on a second with her 153cm show hunter pony.

Kaitlyn became acquainted with Rocky when he was owned by Lynn and Emma Scott. She took the ride on him during his second open season, qualifying him for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). She then had him on lease for a period of time, before her parents bought him for her as a surprise Christmas present.

During his career, Rocky has stood in-hand Welsh cob champion at Royal Windsor on three occasions. He has also covered mares and has stock on the ground.

“He’s a gentleman to deal with on the floor, though he can be opinionated when you’re on him,” Kaitlyn said. “Winning here was very overwhelming. It was so nerve wracking when I was pulled in top in the class. I didn’t have any expectations in the championship, though Rocky had other ideas when he galloped up that grandstand — he wanted to win it.”

Kaitlyn runs a yard from home in Greater Manchester. She has six animals in to produce for the show ring and two for breaking, keeping her busy in between showing commitments with her own horses.

For the second year on the bounce, Amber Danter took reserve in the 2024 RIHS young riders M&M supreme championship with Katie Parry’s equally quality Welsh section D mare Maesyfelin Tara.

Winner of the small breeds sash was Lilly Ahern-Lee riding consistent Shetland gelding Lotuspoint Cassius.

