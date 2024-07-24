Unorthodox bargain mare that ‘nobody else wanted’ lifts RIHS showjumping title: ‘I love her so much’





The national showjumping championships at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) kicked off on Wednesday (24 July) with a superb victory for 15-year-old Emily Irvine riding the appaloosa mare Runard Lass in the Oakley Coachbuilders BS winter JC championship.

Just two combinations reached the jump-off with first-to-go Emily Gulliver, fresh from her children’s team gold medal-winning performance at last week’s European championships, just coming unstuck at the midway double on Lucky Choice to finish on eight faults.

That left Emily Irvine a slither of breathing room, although the pressure is always immense in the high-intensity cauldron of Hickstead’s vast international arena. The teenager showed superb horsemanship and natural flair with the charismatic “Dolly” to produce a delightful clear, much to the delight of connections.

“It feels amazing, she jumped mega,” said the teenager after collecting her first RIHS winner’s sash. “I thought, even if she doesn’t win, I’m happy because she’s done more than we ever thought she could do. It makes me happy just to be able to go in the ring with her.

“I thought it was a nice course – I was just a bit scared of slipping round corners on the grass, but it was perfect. The ring is big so you have to keep moving.”

Unorthodox pony bought from Spain

Emily and her mother Alison Irvine bought Dolly from Spain four years ago after being tipped off by coach Fiona Hobby and they snapped her up despite the fact nobody else had been keen to buy the quirky mare.

Emily has produced the mare slowly through the grades, recently stepping up to 1.30m and pony showjumper of the year qualifiers before winning this prestigious championship at RIHS.

“She knew the basics when we got her, but not much, but we knew she could jump – we loved her as soon as we tried her,” said Emily of the appaloosa 15-year-old mare. “We thought she would just be a pony for metre classes but she’s ended up being a lot more than that.

“She’s easy to look after but she gets away with everything! She’s so much fun to ride. Every time I go in the ring with her I think ‘Yes, let’s go and see what happens’.”

RIHS showjumping: mares on form

Emily made headlines earlier in the year with a win at the Blue Chip Championships on her other pony Bureside Personality and as mum Alison pointed out, despite paying “£150,000 less” than many of the ponies jumping on the circuit, Dolly has proved worth her weight in gold.

“When I first got her people used to call her ugly but I think she’s beautiful, I just love her,” said Emily.

Finishing second behind Emily Irvine in Wednesday’s Oakley Coachbuilders BS winter JC championship was Emily Gulliver, with mares filling four of the top five placings. Third place went to Sienna Palin riding the stunning dun pony Agharanny Chloe Clover as the fastest four-faulter from round one.

