Mum is £200 worse off after her daughter wins Blue Chip showjumping final





At the recent Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships (6-10 April), 12-year-old Emily Irvine landed a stylish victory in the Eskadron pony discovery championship riding Bureside Personality. But her mother Alison ended up £200 worse off after a pre-class promise gave her daughter an added incentive to win.

“My mum Alison promised I would get all the prize money if I won because she didn’t think we’d be that fast in the jump-off; that’s £200!” said Emily. “It was the first time Bureside Personality has gone against the clock and he was incredible,” said a delighted Emily.

Sixty-six competitors came forward in this class with hopes of gaining a rug, sash and taking the coveted lap of honour with 22 surviving round one to vie for the title. But Emily was the quickest, slicing corners on the Bureside Commander nine-year-old like a pro to push Grace Soden with Bonnie’s Girl into second place.

Emily got the ride two years ago on the handsome “Lionel” who was found in a shed in the middle of a field in Kent by Jack Burchmore, a now joint-owner with Red Perfect and Emily’s mother Alison.

“He was gelded late and didn’t start jumping until he was seven, I’ve produced him since and he absolutely loves attention – if you don’t cuddle or kiss him, he kicks the stable door until you do but he is the kindest pony and would actually like to live in the house,” said Emily, a pupil at Stonar School.

“The school is fantastic. The training is so good there and they give me all the time off I need for competing and training.”

Emily trains with Fiona Hobby.

“She’s so good and fills me with confidence,” added Emily, who now has Horse of the Year Show ambitions in the newcomers and Foxhunter finals with Lionel.

Don’t miss the full report from the Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships in this week’s Horse & Hound, in the shops Thursday 14 April.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.