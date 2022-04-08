Barefoot ‘Bean’ beats +100 horses to star title at Blue Chip Championships





Emily Morris threw her heart and soul over every fence and loyal mount Bean Cruising went with her to achieve a long-term aim and claim victory in the FMBs Therapy Systems star championship.

This class on the second day of Hartpury’s Blue Chip championships followed the same level of popularity as others, with 106 riders contended the first round over a 1.10m track – 27 returned to battle it out in the jump-off.

Emma-Jo Slater claimed an early lead with a neat but ruthlessly fast round on Kings Of Leon and, as challenges came and went and poles fell, remained on top of the leader board. Only five clears were recorded second time out, but Emma-Jo’s time proved vulnerable towards the end with Pippa Taylor’s Tequila Sunrise III edging ahead before Emily made a supreme effort.

Vocally urging ‘Bean’ into a faster gallop to the final two fences with a daring turn into the penultimate plank, Emily secured the win by an incredible 1.05 sec.

“I’ve wanted to win this class for so long. I’ve been second and third in previous years and I couldn’t have gone any faster, she gave me everything and easily took a stride out to the last,” said Emily, who has ridden this sure-footed Mr Jumbojangles x Cruising 11-year-old since her British novice days and – apart from one occasion – always jumps barefoot.

Emily, who works for the MIND mental health charity, is aiming for the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) silver league and, now she has come of age, the Veterans European championships.

“We’ve been jumping some 1.30m classes and the Veteran European championships would be a nice goal, although I’ll have to ask my husband to rearrange our summer holidays – they clash,” she said.

Read more from the Blue Chip Championships:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.