A locally bred horse makes his mark at Blue Chip championships





Mark Edwards scored a win with a Gloucestershire-bred horse as he used his second draw to maximum effect to take the Blue Chip Karma Performance title during the second day of action at Hartpury’s Blue Chip championships.

Sixteen of the original 92 competitors gained access to the jump-off with Mark claiming two of the rides. And he was on a mission with Ros and Dennis Palmer’s home-bred seven-year-old Dillinger NE, securing the win by just a tenth of a sec.

“He’s easy and straightforward – still a little green against the clock, but he’s improving all the time. He’s very consistent, a good clear round jumper and he makes my life very easy,” said Mark, who now owns 50% of the gelding, who is by Diarado out of a Carsimo mare. The pair will aim at newcomer and Foxhunter second rounds this summer.

Georgina Hilton had to settle for second place on Newtowns Discovery B while Tallulah McKenzie Smith rode Hamilton Heidi III VDP into third. Mark also picked up fourth on second ride Royale Tale. He beat his winning time by 1.70 sec but a rail fell en route to drop them down the line.

Don't miss Horse & Hound's full report on all the showjumping action from the 2022 Blue Chip Championships in Hartpury in next Thursday's magazine, on sale Thursday 14 April.

