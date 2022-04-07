Jump-off rivals left trailing as Gwen Stefani takes Blue Chip title





Courtney Young left her 21 jump-off rivals trailing in her wake to take the Blue Chip RLF Joint power title with a super-fast, daring early round on Maxine and Steve Locke’s Gwen Stefani Sho Z.

“This is my first Blue Chips Championships on horses and it is great to be back, it is one of my favourite shows,” said Courtney, who won the Blue Chip JC/JA and finished fifth in the Blue Chip Sparkle championship in 2017 with Fostymana VH Trichelhof.

Of the 85 competitors who tackled course-designer Paul Connor’s 12-fence Blue Chip power track, 22 returned but no-one turned quicker than second-drawn Courtney. She sealed the deal with a risky gallop to the final imposing Blue Chip oxer – a bogey for several chasing her time – but remained ahead to win by 0.53 sec.

Courtney, 19, who is based in Wickford, Essex, credits trainer Julian Mincher with her success.

“I’ve been training with Julian since last summer and he’s amazing, so much help and never puts any pressure on me and tells me to keep a nice rhythm and let the fences come to me,” she said.

The Belgian-bred seven-year-old mare Gwen Stefani was bought from Jamie Wingrove two years ago.

“She was very green and this was the first time she’d experienced a championship show atmosphere and I really didn’t expect to win but she took it in her stride,” added Courtney, who rides for Maxine and Steve Locke. “They are fabulous owners, I ride a lot of their horses.”

