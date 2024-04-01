



This year, Addington Equestrian is playing host to the Blue Chip Showjumping Finals (3–7 April), which has moved from Hartpury after 15 years, and the Winter Dressage Championships (10–14 April), which has also relocated from the same venue.

We’ve put together a list of hotels near Addington Equestrian, as well as B&Bs and holiday lets at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. With such popular events drawing a large number of competitors and spectators, accommodation near the venue tends to fill up fast, so don’t hang around if you find something suitable. Accommodation is listed by driving distance from the venue (MK18 2JR).

Hotels, B&Bs and holiday lets near Addington Equestrian

Weatherhead Farm

Distance: 6.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 5/5

This air-conditioned accommodation includes access to a garden and barbecue facilities. View Deal

The Five Arrows Hotel

Distance: 10.2 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.5/5

If you’re looking for luxury, this Grade II listed boutique hotel stands at the gates of stunning Waddesdon Manor. View Deal

