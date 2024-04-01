This year, Addington Equestrian is playing host to the Blue Chip Showjumping Finals (3–7 April), which has moved from Hartpury after 15 years, and the Winter Dressage Championships (10–14 April), which has also relocated from the same venue.
We’ve put together a list of hotels near Addington Equestrian, as well as B&Bs and holiday lets at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. With such popular events drawing a large number of competitors and spectators, accommodation near the venue tends to fill up fast, so don’t hang around if you find something suitable. Accommodation is listed by driving distance from the venue (MK18 2JR).
Hotels, B&Bs and holiday lets near Addington Equestrian
The Bell Hotel
Distance to Addington: 2 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.5/5
This hotel serves awarding-winning pies, so it’s worth making sure you’re there in time for dinner.
Travelodge Buckingham
Distance: 3.9 miles | Tripadvisor: 4/5
This is the closest budget hotel to the venue.
Villiers Hotel
Distance: 4.7 miles | Tripadvisor: 4/5
This Buckingham hotel offers free parking.
Horwood House Hotel
Distance: 5.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.5/5
In acres of stunning grounds, Horwood House provides free wifi, a gym, an indoor pool and free parking.
Weatherhead Farm
Distance: 6.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 5/5
This air-conditioned accommodation includes access to a garden and barbecue facilities.
Home Farm B&B
Distance: 7.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 5/5
This farmhouse offers a luxury bed and breakfast.
The Three Horseshoes
Distance: 7.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.5/5
This village pub is ideal if you’re looking to eat on site.
The Nook
Distance: 8 miles
This one-bed holiday let offers a fully equipped kitchen and private parking.
Kingfisher Hotel, Golf and Country Club
Distance: 8.2 miles | Tripadvisor: 4/5
If you’re travelling with a non-horsey person, they’ll appreciate this choice of stay.
The Five Arrows Hotel
Distance: 10.2 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
If you’re looking for luxury, this Grade II listed boutique hotel stands at the gates of stunning Waddesdon Manor.
You may also enjoy reading…
