Why Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships is leaving Hartpury after 15 years





Another major national final is moving from Hartpury College, Gloucestershire, to Addington Equestrian, Buckinghamshire – the Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships.

Hot on the heels of last week’s news that the British Dressage NAF Five Star Winter Championships and Petplan Winter Area Festival Championships were making the switch, the Blue Chip team has confirmed the same move.

“The organisers of the Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships are delighted to announce that the championships will be relocating to the impressive Addington Equestrian for the prestigious championship finals, which will be held from Wednesday, 3 April – Sunday 7 April 2024,” the team said in a statement.

The event has run at Hartpury for 15 years, and this will be its third move; it was originally run at Stoneleigh, then Solihull.

Show organiser Kelvin Bywater said: “This is an exciting relocation which will enable the event to expand and develop further in the coming years. We are looking forward to working with the team from Addington Equestrian to continue to deliver the friendly professional experience that is expected at the championships.”

The championships includes finals for horses and ponies at all levels. More than 280 qualifiers will be held between October and next March.

“The move will allow the event to continue to grow, giving more competitors the opportunity to become involved,” the statement said.

The timetable for the championships at the new venue will be released in January 2024.

