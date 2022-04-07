Breeder aims for Blue Chip glory with five homebreds competing





Kim Barzilay and her Buckinghamshire-based rider Emma-Jo Slater have attended every Blue Chip Championships since 1992 but this year is extra special as Kim has five home-bred horses competing.

“It’s always nice to bring home-bred babies here to strut their stuff and this time we have three novices and two grade As who jump in Friday night’s (8 April) grand prix,” said Kim.

Holly Smith will jump the eight-year-old Kimba Castello (Castello Overcinge’s Z x Heartbreaker), and John Crippen will be in the saddle on Billy Twomey’s former five-star ride Kimba Flamenco (Je T’Aime Flamenco x Heartbreaker) in the grand prix. Emma-Jo rides Flamenco’s five-year-old full sister Kimba Je T’Aime, the six-year-old mare Kimba Time – half-sister to Castello, sharing the dam Jessica Du Warchet — and Kimba Forever (Fabrice Van Overis Z x For Pleasure).

Emma-Jo first competed at her first Blue Chip Championships in pony classes aged 13.

“She didn’t win until she was 17 in the winter novice and finished first and second. We always qualified a lot of horses and used to see if we could better the number each year but we didn’t have the horsepower to win consistently in the early years,” said Kim.

Emma-Jo has won most of the novice titles over the three decades but the one title that has eluded them so far is the Blue Chip Dynamic B and C.

“We haven’t got an entry in the B and C this year so that will have to wait but we are back in with a chance in the Star championship,” said Kim. “Emma-Jo has been on the gold league for the last seven years and there fore ineligible but this year she’s back in so we’ve brought faithful friends Kings Of Leon and Freule TN as well as Judy Ross’s Fleur Du Logis.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.