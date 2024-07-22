



Emotional scenes followed newly crowned young rider individual gold medallist Olli Fletcher’s crowning moment at the FEI European Championships in Peelbergen, the Netherlands (13-21 July), where team titles were also celebrated by both Great Britain and Ireland.

Olli’s win came with his “horse of a lifetime” Hello William, co-owned with great supporters Lord and Lady Harris and Lord and Lady Kirkham, the only combination to shrug off the intense pressure and remain faultless throughout five top-flight rounds of jumping.

“I’m thrilled for the horse and everyone around me that made it happen – this is really special,” said 21-year-old Olli, who was joined by his parents Graham and Tina Fletcher as he secured the accolade at this his ninth youth championship, adding to the eight medals he’s already accumulated in every colour.

Having come into the final day in the silver-medal position, the rising star held his nerve on his 12-year-old “best friend” Hello William, also known as the brilliant Willy Wonka, to deliver one final double clear over the 1.50m tracks. When last to jump, Olli’s close friend and leader Jules Orsolini (Charlotte 198) of France, hit a pole and dropped to third, the individual title was secured for the young Brit.

“Obviously you want to win gold but you can’t wish your friend bad luck, so that was tough,” said Olli. “Hello William never even breathed on a pole all week – he tried his heart out and he’s a fighter through and through.

“There was pressure, but I managed to take myself away from it a bit, and just try to take each jump as it comes. I’ve done enough championships at youth level to know and learn from what mistakes I’ve made previously – and what we did right. Talking with my whole team, we’ve really focused on this championship and put everything into play for it. Luckily it was our week and Hello William deserved that medal.”

“My dad made it there for the final day and it was really special to have a moment like that with your family around you after a tough year,” he added. “It was emotional. But I felt relief more than anything; I’ve worked so hard for that moment. It was my ninth championship and individual gold was the only medal I haven’t obtained so that was nice after such a long, drawn-out week.

“It was also very emotional to hear from my brother Will. He’d been competing at CSI3* Chard but rang me as soon as I won. He was crying on the phone so much they had to put him down the order in one class – this is what it means to all of us.”

Olli Fletcher: “This win is for my aunt Jenny”

As well as thanking his extensive support team, including supergroom Emma Chapman, Olli dedicated his medal to his aunt Jenny Cassan, who was paralysed in a riding accident three weeks ago.

“She was one of the first people I called and apparently her face lit up at the news,” he said. “We did it for her.”

Olli’s father Graham Fletcher said: “It’s a tough old sport and nothing is easy – the standard is up in every direction – but a day, and week, like this one is up there with the best.

“The courses were tough but fantastically built – you need a three- or four-star horse and a good rider to jump them,” he added. “Olli really tries, he’s a thinker and a grafter and I’m so pleased it all came together and, I have to say, he was better than I was!”

Gold for Ireland’s young riders

Climbing up the leaderboard to take silver in the young rider individual championship was Ireland’s Francis Derwin and Flexi K, who was also part of the squad winning back-to-back young rider team gold medals. He jumped alongside Niamh McEvoy (Jasmim Da Hermida), Tom Wachman and Cathalina S and Max Wachman riding Kilkenny.

“They are a fantastic bunch of riders who give everything they have every time they put on the green jacket and they have worked so hard to get where they are – I’m incredibly proud of them,” said Horse Sport Ireland youth showjumping team manager James Kernan. “To win one European championship is a phenomenal achievement but to go back-to-back is truly special.

“We had obviously given ourselves a great chance of the victory and this afternoon was really about managing the lead and making sure we got over the line – but we’ve done it in style.

“I must thank Horse Sport Ireland, GAIN Equine Nutrition and all our sponsors – without them none of this can happen. A very special thank you also goes to our vets and all the support staff who help make this possible. And the parents and grandparents – they’re unwavering support of our riders enables them to achieve these great things and I hope they enjoy this incredible win.”

Great Britain’s gold rush continues: “They were absolutely brilliant!”

Great Britain’s children’s team also scooped a glorious gold. Emily Gulliver on Glamor, Honey Bowes (Javas El Cid), Tabby Morgan-Evans riding Bermudez BDA and championship debutante anchor rider Rosie Smith with Fruselli held their nerve to finish on a zero score to take team honours with fifth squad member Lottie Adams (Khaleesi OL).

“They were absolutely brilliant!” said chef d’equipe Clare Whitaker. “There was pressure on Tabby, who is still only 11, and Rosie gave Fruselli a superb ride. I am really proud of them all.”

Great Britain’s junior riders also came home with a team bronze after “a real team effort” courtesy of Tabitha Kyle riding Desterly, Sophie Evans on CSIO Bel, Henry Squibb with Diatencona PS and Olivia Sponer riding Bingo Du Chateau.

