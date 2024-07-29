



Great Britain won double gold in a thrilling showdown at the pony, junior and children-on-horses European Championships in Opglabbeek, Belgium, as pony rider Abigail Gray scored an emphatic freestyle victory with George Clooney BS and Ella-Grace Dovey – on her championship debut – exceeded expectations to make Britain’s first-ever children-on-horses medal a gold one with Sheepcote Jackson.

Alongside her teammates Darcey Blaze Marcus (Ella), Evie Head (WS Jackson), and Sofia Games (Steendieks Cadillac), Abigail was also part of the pony team that narrowly missed out on a spot on the podium, finishing fourth on a team score of 212.17 – three points behind Sweden in third.

The junior team of Mette Dahl (Fidelio Van Het Bloemenhof), Ruby Hughes (Brioso), Isla Sully (Vagabond De Massa) and Myles Graham (Nibeley Union Hit) also finished agonisingly close to the podium in fourth on a team score of 212.51.

The Germans won both the pony and junior team gold medals and the Netherlands triumphed in the children-on-horses team competition – for which Britain didn’t enter a team.

It was a fabulous environment in Belgium, and despite the difficult situation British dressage has found itself in following the suspension of Charlotte Dujardin, Britain’s next generation radiated positivity and optimism.

“I’m proud of them all,” said chef d’equipe Nina Boex. “Under maybe not the easiest of circumstances, they conducted themselves in an exemplary manner.

“It was important that they came not only for the experience but also for the opportunity, and they proved that they’re the next generation.

“Abigail was ready to set down what she could this time, after a taste of things at the Europeans last year, and Myles was really strong among very hot competition,” added Nina. “Ella’s children-on-horses medal hopefully inspires other riders in that age category that it can be done.”

“He felt incredible”: Abigail Gray on George Clooney BS

It’s been a remarkable rise to the top for Abigail, from Banchory, Aberdeenshire, who told H&H in 2019 – when she was only 10 years old – that she was aiming for team selection one day.

She and George Clooney BS (Caesar 171 x Santano) headed the 53-strong field in the team test and, despite a personal best score of 75.32%, were second behind German combination Madlin Tillmann and Chilly Morning WE in the individual competition.

But the pair were clear winners in the freestyle on another personal best score of 80.1%.

“George was a bit excited at first, but by the last day he was more relaxed and he felt incredible,” Abigail said. “It was amazing to hear our scores at the end of each test and to realise that I’d achieved personal bests in all three.

“Our freestyle canter is to Scottish music, which was emotional, as that’s where I’m from,” added Abigail, the first British pony rider to take a European championship title since Phoebe Peters’ success in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

“Our first canter down the centre line was good, with counter canter circles – that was a highlight. George is such a showman. I hoped it would get a good score and a medal.”

Historic gold medal for Ella-Grace Dovey and Great Britain

Ella-Grace, making her European championships debut as Britain’s only children-on-horses contestant, rose to the challenge with Sheepcote Jackson – building on improving scores to hit the jackpot in the individual.

The fact that Britain’s first-ever medal in the division was gold was all the more remarkable given that horse and rider joined forces just months ago.

“Jackson is a delight – the best dancing partner possible,” Ella-Grace said of the 11-year-old Johnson-sired gelding, owned and bred by David and Serena Pincus.

“I was aiming for a medal but didn’t think I could do it, as our partnership is so new,” added Ella-Grace, who had been placed 12th and then ninth before producing a 79.7% test to win on the final day.

“I knew it was going to be a good score, as Jackson was so soft, but I had no idea it was so big. Honestly, I was crying. It hasn’t yet sunk in.”

