‘This one has always eluded us’: Arab achieves rare hat trick as he wins Royal International





An Arab gelding achieved the elusive hat trick as he captured a neat victory in the 2024 RIHS pure-bred ridden Arabian championship at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), adding this title to those won at both the Royal Windsor and Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in 2023.

Jade Hateley and her family’s chestnut gelding Cipriana had been missing this crown in the jewel, having competed on Hickstead soil in the past.

“He’s actually been naughty here in previous years and this one has always eluded us,” said Jade, for whom this was also a first RIHS triumph.

Cipriana is out of FS Cinderella by Mascot Des Alpes. Jade was given him as a surprise Christmas present six years ago by her mother.

Alongside his HOYS and Windsor championships, he has also been Arab Horse Society British National Champion on three separate occasions.

Jade is engaged to Arab horse handler Jake Bermingham who was ringside to watch her win. As Jade entered the International Arena championship, one of her bridesmaids, Kaitlyn Hamilton, had just left after winning the M&M young riders supreme.

Commenting on Cipriana’s showmanship, Jade said: “He gives me the most amazing feel. He’s got that big trot that makes me feel like I’m sitting on air. He’ll always have a job with us; he goes out with the yearlings and colts at home and is just the best horse.

“We’ve worked really hard this week ahead of the show. I really wanted this one for him so he’d done the three. When he was pulled in top I was praying for him to be a good boy.”

Judge of the 2024 RIHS pure-bred ridden Arabian championship was Stephanie Zebedee.

You may also be interested to read…

‘Athletic horses without too much middle’: what the 2024 RIHS riding horse judge wants to see Unorthodox bargain mare that ‘nobody else wanted’ lifts RIHS showjumping title: ‘I love her so much’ ‘Stay on the ball’: are you an amateur heading to the RIHS with a hunter? Meet your judge Two top mares lead the coloured field on day one of the Royal International ‘He’s a super type’: part-bred Connemara commands attention to win Royal International title

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now