Mare takeover: two top horses lead the coloured field on day one of the Royal International





Two prolific mares with impressive CVs stole the show in the supreme BSPA skewbald and piebald 2024 RIHS ridden coloured championship on the first day of the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Hotly-contested coloured horse and pony classes featuring the circuit’s most seasoned stars were the focus of the first day of judging at Hickstead, but only one could return home with the prestigious Indian Trail trophy.

Leading lady of the field was Lucy and Diane Stennett’s magnificent seven-year-old KBF Lucia (Poppy) and her producer Jayne Ross. The Free Spirit daughter, who was bred by Michael Cook and Tony Reynolds, was advancing on the reserve supreme horse spot she achieved last year.

Poppy entered this year’s final as the reigning Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) ladies’ champion, and she is also a two-time HOYS winner in open coloured ranks.

After her win, Jayne said: “She relishes being out and about, loves people and loves doing the job. She just puts her ears forward and does it for you.”

It was a moment of deja vu for Jayne, who last took the RIHS supreme coloured title in 2022 aboard Michael and Tony’s home-bred mare KBF Crescendo, also the 2018 winner of this accolade, who is also by Free Spirit.

Jayne and Poppy had won the first class of the day, the plaited horses, ahead of Vicky Smith aboard Miranda Wallace’s equally consistent mare, 10-year-old Mysterie Van De Heuvel, last year’s class winner. However, Jayne and Poppy were pipped to the post in the supreme ridden horse championship by the class bridesmaids, before the result was swapped once again in the 2024 RIHS ridden coloured championship.

Jayne and Poppy are the first combination through to the International Arena on Sunday where they will vie of the supreme horse accolade.

Emma Holder took the coloured pony supreme crown aboard her own mare Worsenden Priscilla, with Pippa Kirby and home-bred stallion Monivea Black Magic finishing reserve.

The amateur spoils went to Georgina Simmonds riding Rag And Bone Man, while top of the junior championship was Grace Clarke and Rachael Hawes’ Kudos Jessie J.

You may also be interested to read…

‘Athletic horses without too much middle’: what the 2024 RIHS riding horse judge wants to see Want to go showing in 2024? Find out which showing societies you need to join… No matter how long your ‘to-do’ list, if you are into your showing one of the most important jobs is 2024 Royal International Horse Show judges announced New major championship final for Irish draughts to be held in 2024

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now