2024 Royal International Horse Show judges announced

The championship show will be held at the All England Showground, Hickstead, from Wednesday 23 to Sunday 28 July 2024.

The 2024 RIHS judges are as follows:

Coloured horses (ride) — Mr Lee Clarke

Coloured horses (conf) and coloured supreme —Mr Chris Yates

Coloured ponies (show) — Mr John Conifey

Coloured ponies (conf) and coloured supreme — Mrs Fiona Cabrol

Working hunter ponies — Mr John Conifey (jump) and Mr Terry Chalmers (conf)

Show hunter ponies — Ms Anne Leaver (show) and Mrs Anthea Derby (conf)

Pure-bred Arabs — Mrs Stephanie Zebedee

UKPH M&M young riders and amateur — Mrs Angela Calvert (show) and Mrs Caroline Hamilton (conf)

Ladies hunter Miss Jo Jack (ride) and Mr Richard Iggulden (conf)

Amateur riding horses — TBC (ride) and Mr Richard Iggulden (conf)

Hunters, lightweights (ride) — TBC

Middleweights (ride) — Ms Joli Smith

Heavyweights (ride) — Mrs Lesley Whitehall

Hunters (conf) — Mrs Jane Holderness-Roddam

Shoeing prize — TBC

BSPS Heritage M&M open — Mr Mark Northam (show) and Mrs Ruth Newman (conf)

BSPS Heritage M&M lead rein and first ridden — Mrs Ruth Newman (show) and Mr Mark Northam (conf)

Amateur hunter — Mr Magnus Nicholson and TBC

Working hunter — Mrs Rebecca Harvie (ride) and Mr Richard Iggulden (conf)

Riding horses — Miss Melissa Richardson (ride) and Miss Greer Taverner (conf)

M&M WHP — Mrs Jackie Beatham (jump) and Mrs Lorayne Ahmet (conf)

Small hunter — Mr Brian Storey (ride) and Mr Derek Ricketts (conf)

Hacks — Mrs Anna Levy (ride) and Mrs Lesley Whitehall (conf)

Intermediates (all types) — Miss Katie Davis and Mrs Vicky Smith

Pretty Polly Heritage lead rein and first ridden — Mrs Amanda Gomersall (show) and Mrs Rachel Bown (conf)

Pretty Polly show pony, intermediate, show hunter pony and Heritage — Dawn Christie and Chloe Chubb

Miniatures — Mr Russell Marks

SSADL classes — Mrs Carolyn Whiteley (show) and Ms Debbie Spears (conf)

Part-bred Arabs — Mr Kevin McGuinness (ride) and Mr Terry Chalmers (conf)

Irish Draughts — Miss Libby Cooke (ride) and Mrs Julie Cornthwaite (conf)

Maxi cobs — Mrs Sarah White (ride) and Mrs Anna Levy (conf)

Show pony lead rein, first ridden and lead rein of show hunter type — Miss Vanessa De Quincey (show) and Mr Melvyn Chadwick (conf)

Show ponies — Mrs Vivienne Appell (show) and Mrs Barbara White (conf)

Nursery stakes — Mrs Victoria Wooldridge (jump) and Miss Southerly Roberts (conf)

Intermediate working hunter — Mrs Victoria Wooldridge (conf) and Miss Southerly Roberts (jumping)

Cobs — Mr Kevin McGuinness (ride) and Mr Richard Ramsay (conf)

Working show horses, amateur hacks and amateur maxi cob — Mrs Kate Nicholson (ride) and Mrs Frances Atkinson (conf)

Amateur Cobs — Mr Brian Storey (ride) and Mrs Emma Wallace (conf)

Supreme ridden horse and pony championships — TBC

