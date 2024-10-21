Top names pay tribute to one of the greatest horsemen – and gentlemen





The equestrian community has paid tribute to Allister Hood, “one of the greatest horsemen, showmen and gentlemen”, who was admired by all who knew him.

The Norfolk-based producer and head of the prolific Hood Show Team, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on 14 October aged 69, following a long illness.

Allister grew up in Yorkshire, and his early days were spent as a member of the Middleton Hunt branch of the Pony Club Prince Philip Cup team. When he was 15 he joined the great Ruth McMullen, before working for producer Paul Rackham. It was through Paul that Allister met his wife Anne, and the couple went on to welcome their children Louenna, Ollie, Harry, and Ben.

Allister won his first Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) championship in 1975 with Langton Orchid, and the Hoods went on to produce more than 75 HOYS winners. Allister’s first Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) supreme was in 1981 with the hack Brown Buzzard, an accolade Allister would go on to win a phenomenal eight more times. In 2017 Allister achieved a rare double at Hickstead, securing a supreme one-two with riding horse Diamonds Are Forever and cob Our Cashel Blue respectively.

He rode many great horses over the years, but Our Cashel Blue, owned by Lady Caroline Tyrrell until her death, was one Allister described as a “highlight”. Allister and Blue took the HOYS cob champion and supreme titles in 2016, and cob champion in 2017. In 2018 Blue was diagnosed with cancer, and Allister suffered a heart attack, but the pair made a remarkable return to the ring in 2019 to claim the HOYS cob title again.

In 2021 Allister and Blue won their second Winston Churchill trophy together at RIHS, and it was announced that the outing was to be the pair’s swansong. In an emotional retirement ceremony Blue’s saddle was removed, and a wreath was placed around his neck – while Allister removed his red showman’s jacket. That year Allister received the H&H lifetime achievement award, and was named HOYS equestrian of the year.

Realising his dreams

“From a small boy Dad dreamed of competing at HOYS, he would tell us how he would use his bedside lamp as the spotlight with his toy horses. He realised his dream countless times, and we know that the last one was as special as his first,” the Hood family told H&H.

“We have been overwhelmed by the amount of messages of support we have had and would like to thank everyone for their kind words. Dad should be proud of the impact he has had on the horse community, and with his fellow competitors.”

Long-term friend and former showman Guy Landau has many happy memories of Allister.

“I could talk about Allister for a very long time. Most months we would chat and reminisce about the old horses and people,” Guy told H&H.

“He was the ultimate showman, and a top-class horseman, in every sense of the word. Horses all went how he wanted them to go, whether they were hacks, cobs, riding horses or even the odd Arab.

“He had a great sense of doing the right thing and behaving in the right way. He won like a gentleman and he lost with tremendous grace, whether he felt it was right or not, he behaved in exactly the same way.”

Guy added that Allister “was not only a top-class horseman, he lived his life with the same qualities”.

“He was a very decent man, and he had a wonderful family that he thought the world of. He was tremendously proud of his children,” he said.

“I shall miss him, he was a proper gentleman, of the highest calibre. I’d love to think Allister would call me a friend, that would be something I’d be tremendously proud of.”

A true gentleman

Eventer Pippa Funnell remained friends with Allister, whom she met through Ruth McMullen.

“I was so very saddened to hear about the tragic news of Allister. I have never really been involved in the showing world but I always followed Allister’s career, as like me, he learnt his trade from one of the greatest, Ruth McMullen,” Pippa told H&H.

“His achievements in the ring over many, many years were quite remarkable. I will remember him so fondly as he always found time for a catch-up and it was often when he was at his busiest at a major show like Windsor, HOYS or Hickstead. The common factor between us was Ruth, we both shared the same affection for her and recognised that she was absolutely instrumental in both of our careers.

“My heart goes out to his family who I know he was so very proud of and I am sure he will be looking over them and following the Hood Show Team with that same pride. Allister you will be greatly missed by many. One of the very greatest showmen, horsemen and a true gentleman.”

RIHS showing director David Ingle described Allister as “the most amazing man”.

“We’re not going to see the likes of Allister again, he was a very special individual and always willing to help. He was probably one of the best showmen there’s ever been. There’s been some great showing people, but in a championship Allister was always the one to beat,” David told H&H.

“He really knew his stuff, and he was a really kind human being. He would always ring me after the RIHS to say whether it was a good show or had any problems. He was very good at supporting you, and he believed in looking forward, not back.”

David said Allister had an innate ability on a horse.

“He wasn’t a modern showman, he was a traditional showman, and a horseman first and foremost. He was very into his racing and he had a lot to do with preparing a lot of very good racehorses over the years. Showing is what we all know him for, but he was just the ultimate horseman,” he said.

“He could do anything with anything, and he had so many good horses over the years. He had an enormous natural gift to feel what was going on underneath him, but he was also very clever at knowing how to present things in the very best way. Nobody really rode the international arena at Hickstead like Allister did. It’s like he knew every single inch of it, and he would never make a mistake.

“It was always a joy to see him. He loved seeing young people and helping them. He was quite a special man, and a huge loss to us as a community.”

Always happy to help

Allister produced a number of horses for Sophie Henderson, wife of racehorse trainer Nicky, and she and Nicky became lifelong friends of the Hoods.

“Allister was such a friend and a person who I held in the greatest of respect. He was one of the greatest horsemen of all time and the nicest man you could wish to meet. He had time for everyone and was always happy to help and guide people,” Sophie told H&H.

“We have so many happy memories of times with him as a competitor and a judge. Our final partnership was with Jack The Giant, a top class racehorse, originally trained by Barry Hills and Nicky Henderson. Allister took us with Jack down a great journey winning championships from Burghley, Hickstead to HOYS… what fun it always was. He came and gave a great display here to all our owners one day. All our thoughts are with his wonderful family, of whom he was so rightly proud.”

A Grandstand Media spokesperson said Allister will be “greatly missed by all of us at HOYS”, and described him as a “master in the ring, renowned for his professional manner and his wisdom”.

A Hickstead spokesperson said Allister “truly was one of the best, not just as a horseman but as a person”.

“He enjoyed so many remarkable moments here at Hickstead, including an incredible nine Winston Churchill titles – a record that is sure to stand for some time. He produced countless top show horses, and it was always a pleasure to watch him compete,” he said.

“We were honoured that he chose Hickstead for his official retirement ceremony in 2021, shortly after winning his ninth supreme horse title. Many of Allister’s fellow show producers gathered that day in the international arena to give him a guard of honour – it was a fitting tribute to a man who did so much for the showing community.”

