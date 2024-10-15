‘He was simply the best’: legendary showman Allister Hood dies peacefully at home





Allister Hood, the legendary and much-loved showman, has died aged 69.

“Our amazing Dad passed away peacefully at home last night (14 October) with all of us there,” said Allister’s family.

“He was simply the best”.

Allister’s time in the saddle began with the Middleton Hunt branch of the Pony Club, before he went on to amass countless accolades at all the major showing championships during his illustrious career.

His first Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) victory came in 1975, and the Hoods went on to produce more than 75 HOYS winners, including three supremes. Allister won his first Royal International Horse Show supreme title in 1981, and went on to win the prestigious championship a further eight times. He achieved a rare double at Hickstead in 2017 when he secured a supreme one-two with Diamonds Are Forever and Our Cashel Blue, respectively.

At the 2021 RIHS Allister and Our Cashel Blue won their second Winston Churchill trophy together, before it was announced that the outing was to be the pairs’ swansong. In an emotional retirement ceremony Blue’s saddle was removed, and a wreath was placed around his neck – while Allister removed his iconic red showman’s jacket.

That year Allister received the Horse & Hound lifetime achievement award. When asked “would you change a moment of it?” – Allister responded “Not a minute”.

In tributes to Allister a Sport Horse Breeding GB spokesperson described him as “the consummate professional”, and a British Show Pony Society spokesperson said he was “a true gentleman, held in the highest regard by the showing community”.

The H&H team sends condolences to Allister’s wife Anne, children Louenna, Ollie, Harry and Ben, and granddaughter Alice.

