



Showjumper Laura Kraut has paid an emotional tribute to her wonderful partner of the past nine years, the super grey Confu. She announced the 17-year-old gelding’s retirement “through happy tears”.

The pair have been core to USA teams in Nations Cups, including at the Barcelona final in 2017, as well as winning four-star grands prix in Wellington, Florida, and one of the duo’s earliest five-star achievements was claiming victory in the Aachen speed stakes in 2016.

“He has been a loyal friend and competitor, always accepting any challenge that was put in front of him,” said Laura of the German-bred son of Contact Me, known at home as Rocket.

The Holsteiner gelding was bred by Kai Gerken and was produced by French rider Fabrice Schmidt before Laura first took the reins at the end of 2015.

“He jumped double clear in every Nations Cup he competed in for the United States, and won many classes around the world,” said Laura. “We used to joke that he was always up for anything we asked of him, he was that kid in the schoolroom that raised his hand to volunteer!”

At the end of 2021, Confu suffered from a serious virus and his future had been unclear. It made his winning return to the winner’s enclosure in 2022 as “an emotional one”. Laura said at the time, “The win tonight means everything. A few months ago, we were crying because we weren’t sure he was going to make it.”

Laura Kraut on Confu: “No horse deserves the life of leisure as much as him”

This week, Laura paid a special thank you to his owners Barb and David Roux of St Bride’s Farm “for allowing me to have such a special animal”. Confu will now enjoy his retirement with his owners in Virginia, USA.

“I know that you both will enjoy having him at home and he will be treated like the celebrity that he is!” said Laura, admitting that it would be hard not to think of Confu being in the stable “to greet us each day”.

“I’m proud to say that he is as sound as a young man and will love the beautiful rolling fields at his home in Virginia.”

People would jump at the chance to ride stable star Confu

Laura Kraut also thanked the “extensive” list of people who have played a part in Confu’s phenomenal success over the years.

“Emile Hendrix, thank you for finding him for me, I knew when I walked into the stable that day and saw him standing in the cross-ties that he was coming home with me,” she said.

“Mary Elizabeth, my sister, for treating him like her son and helping to keep him in perfect condition. Margo Thomas, Alex Tyler-Morris, Dale Hailstones and Johanna Burtshoff for being the best caretakers a horse could ever ask for. Christiana Ober for being his vet and keeping him young, as well as Edwin Enzerink and Melissa Welker.

Laura Kraut: “Thank you for everything Rocket, you are my hero”

Laura continued: “Paul Bocken, Arnie Gervais, and Ian ‘Spud’ Allison for the beautiful job you all did with his shoeing. Steve Engle, for your chiropractic work, even though he wasn’t a huge fan. Along with many other physios, Janus Marquis, Wolfie Mayrhofer, etc.

“Julie Welles for helping me keep him fit while I was away, along with all of the rest of the riders at home who would jump at the chance to get to ride him!”

Laura summed up by saying, “Thank you for everything Rocket, you are my hero and I cannot wait to come for a visit and see you with the big belly you always wanted!”

