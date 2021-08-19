The Horse & Hound Podcast 64: Ben Maher | Laura Kraut | Riders returning from injury |News round-up





In our 64th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by Petplan Equine, two Tokyo Olympians in the form of individual gold medal winner Ben Maher and team silver medallist for the USA, Laura Kraut, talk about their Tokyo experiences. Moving on to the week's top news stories, H&H's Pippa Roome talks to H&H's news editor Eleanor Jones, senior news writer Lucy Elderand news writer Becky Murray about modern pentathlon, use of training aids and a new live-streaming model in eventing. In this week's advice section, we welcome back personal trainer Katie Bleekman, who will be offering advice on returning from injury as a rider.

In our 64th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by Petplan Equine, two Tokyo Olympians in the form of individual gold medal winner Ben Maher and team silver medallist for the USA, Laura Kraut, talk about their Tokyo experiences.

“I can’t quite believe we actually won” – Ben Maher on his Tokyo experience

Moving on to the week’s top news stories, H&H’s Pippa Roome talks to H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones, senior news writer Lucy Elderand news writer Becky Murray about modern pentathlon, use of training aids and a new live-streaming model in eventing.

“In the UK and Ireland, we have The Pony Club, and a lot of our modern pentathletes have gone through Pony Club, but a lot of other countries don’t have that” – Eleanor Jones on the debate around riding in modern pentathlon

In this week’s advice section, we welcome back personal trainer Katie Bleekman, who will be offering advice on returning from injury as a rider.

“My main piece of advice is that returning to the saddle isn’t a race and you shouldn’t rush it – you wouldn’t do the same with a horse” – Katie Bleekman

