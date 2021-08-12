The Horse & Hound Podcast 63: Tom McEwen | Back pain in riders | News round-up





In our 63rd weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by Petplan Equine, Olympic team gold and individual silver eventing medallist Tom McEwen, talks to H&H’s Catherine Austen about his experience in Tokyo and what made it different to any other event. Moving on to the week’s top news stories, H&H’s Pippa Roome, Jennifer Donald, Polly Bryan, Eleanor Jones and Becky Murray will discuss the Olympic showjumping action and the outcry around the modern pentathlon competition. While in non-Olympic news, there has been a concussion enquiry, which the team will also chat about. In this week’s advice section, we welcome back personal trainer Katie Bleekman, who will be offering advice on common back pain. We hope you will find this useful.

“Everyone knew it was the Olympics and it changes things – it’s not about money, there’s just something special about it and there is something to fight for” – Tom McEwen on his Tokyo experience

“There were some less than great rounds, but it was the performance of a German rider that has sparked a mass response” – Eleanor Jones on the debate around riding in modern pentathlon

“This is one of the biggest pain points and issues that riders face, so it’s often a goal for my clients to build core strength to help alleviate it” – Katie Bleekman

