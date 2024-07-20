



Riders are fine-turning their horses for 2024 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) and if you’re heading to the final as an amateur with a show hunter, then catch up with your conformation judge Magnus Nicholson who will be officiating each of the prestigious amateur hunter classes.

Who is Magnus Nicholson?

Magnus Nicholson is a leading showman, show horse producer and judge. He has won at all major shows including Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), Royal Windsor and the RIHS. He has also judged across the country, last officiating at the RIHS in 2023 in the open hunters and at HOYS in the Racehorse to Riding Horse final. At this year’s RIHS, his wife, Kate, will also be judging.

“It’s such a long journey for us but it’s a lovely, fun show with a great atmosphere,” Magnus says. “Everyone always seems relaxed and in high spirits.”

What will he be looking for when the horses enter the ring?

“I will be looking for the best horse in the class — in theory, the same type, quality and correctness that I would be in an open hunter class. Though, I will be looking for a good amateur’s horse. This means something with a lovely, relaxed temperament; the type of horse that looks like someone could ride and produce it themselves.

“I like a hunter with a good open walk that is looking through its bridle. The picture should look relaxed and happy, and the horse should look like it’s there to do a job.”

What about during the conformation phase?

“Overall, I want a horse that looks a complete picture when stood up. I want to see straightness when the horse walks away, and when it comes back I don’t want to see dishing; this could eventually impact soundness. While these are hunters, they are also show horses, so I like to see lovely, light movement.

“A nice well-behaved horse with manners is also important, even in the conformation phase. You and your horse are being judged all of the time while you’re in the ring, so stay on the ball. Keep the horse looking at his best as the judge could turn around to look at the line-up at any given time. If your horse is standing half asleep all fallen apart you could lose a place! From the moment you enter the ring to the moment you leave, you’re on show!”

How will he look at the championship?

“The champion must sell itself. It’s the one we want to buy and take home. It will catch our eye, be well-mannered, look through the bridle and have given my co-judge a comfortable ride.”

Does he have any show ring pet hates?

“I don’t like to see a horse that’s back at the knee as it’s a sign of weakness. Also, I don’t like a bad front leg as it likely wouldn’t stand up out hunting when you land after a fence.

“In the way of going phase, I don’t like to see horses that are overbent or that don’t track up.”

Any sign-off advice for RIHS first-timers?

“It’s very easy to say, but try to not let it get to you. Everything doesn’t have to be perfect all of the time; we all make mistakes, even the professionals. The best thing to do is to try and look relaxed, make your horse look easy, and don’t worry if everything isn’t absolutely right.

“My former boss, the late Peter Richmond, once said to me that you’re selling the overall picture to the judge.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.