24 of the most embarrassing comments you’re likely to get from a dressage judge

Alice Collins

When your test hasn't gone quite as planned, there are some comments from the judges that you have to laugh at (...in hindsight)

Nikki Crisp & Pasoa (299) - Horse Health Grand Prix Freestyle Championship - LeMieux National Dressage Championships 2014 - Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, United Kingdom - 21/09/2014 © Jon Stroud Media 2014, all rights reserved
1. “Talented horse with an opinion!”

2. “Flying changes not required at prelim level.”

3. “Horse may be better suited to cross-country, or speed dressage.”

4. “Lacking activity behind”, shortly followed by a large buck and the comment, “Jolly to canter!”

5. “Nice plaits” — in a test when everything else was horrendous.

6. “Shame he was a bit saucy today!” — when the horse had spent the whole test looking like a giraffe and shouting his head off to his friend…

7. A comment about what a lovely young horse and how she’d be great as she got more experienced. She was 18 – the judge didn‘t realise she was blue roan, not a grey who was going to get lighter…

8. “Your horse looked like he would rather have had a showjump in the arena.”

9. “I’m glad he didn’t repeat what he did in the warm-up” — the rider was first in after a break and just before they went in got bucked off, which the judge had obviously seen.

10. “ *Stargazing* ” written in the comments (about the horse, not the rider) after the mare threw a particularly unelegant strop in the middle of a test and refused to bring her head down.

11. “A lively test, great choice of music however next time we don’t need to see the Moon Walk” — freestyle to a medley of Michael Jackson music. Horse decided to rein back after final halt…

12. “Lovely horse, calm and willing. Could use a little more OOOMPH .”

13. “Nice pony, has great sparkle – even without the bridle” — about a feisty mare that was done up to the nines in bling.

14. “Was spooky tonight – rather you than me!“ – a lovely coloured warmblood who spent the whole novice test in shoulder fore and also executed a stunning half pass (not required) when he caught glimpse of the fire exit sign…

15. “Nice test, but lose the chewing gum!”

16. “Oh you’ve got to love a mare!”

17. “Nice little horse in a horrible hurry.”

18. “I am sure a good test is just around the corner!”

19. “Well rescued!”

20. “A very enthusiastic test, I’m sure he’ll settle with age” — to a 21-year-old horse.

21. “The rider should salute; not the horse!”

22. Heard from the judge’s mouth – but not written down: “That horse sounds like a pig” as he snorted his way around the arena.

23. “Head dangerously high.”

24. “Rather odd!”

