Looking to buy a Welsh section D to ride and enjoy? Read these tops tips





If you’re on the hunt to buy a Welsh section D to ride and compete, then this guide is for you.

What is a Welsh section D?

The Welsh section D — or the Welsh cob — is the largest of the Welsh breeds. The breed has no upper height limit but must exceed 13.2hh to ensure it is in fact a section D and not a section C. While there is no maximum height requirement, it is desirable that the section D retains pony character and true Welsh type.

The section D can be any colour, except piebald and skewbald. Grey colouring is more rare than in other types of Welsh ponies, but white markings are common.

A Welsh cob’s action should be: “Free, true and forcible. The knee should be bent and the whole foreleg should be extended straight from the shoulder and as far forward as possible in the trot. Hocks flexed under the body with straight and powerful leverage.”

The Welsh Pony and Cob Society (WPCS) provides the following conformation standard for both the Welsh C and the D:

General character: Strong, hardy and active, with pony character and as much substance as possible

Head: Full of quality and pony character. A coarse head and Roman nose are most objectionable

Eyes: Bold, prominent and set widely apart

Ears: Neat and well set

Neck: Lengthy and well carried. Moderately lean in the case of mares, but inclined to be cresty in the case of mature stallions

Shoulders: Strong but well laid back

Forelegs: Set square and not tied in at the elbows. Long, strong forearms. Knees well developed with an abundance of bone below them. Pasterns of proportionate slope and length. Feet well-shaped. Hooves dense. When in the rough, a moderate quantity of silky feather is not objected to but coarse, wiry hair is a definite objection.

Middlepiece: Back and loins, muscular, strong and well-coupled. Deep through the heart and well-ribbed up.

Hindquarters: Lengthy and strong. Ragged or drooping quarters are objectionable. Tail well-set on.

Hind legs: Second thighs, strong and muscular. Hocks, large, flat and clean, with points prominent, turning neither inward nor outwards. The hind legs must not be too bent and the hock not set behind a line falling from the point of the quarter to the fetlock joint. Pasterns of proportionate slope and length. Feet well-shaped. Hooves dense.

The WPCS suggest that the section D has been aptly described as “the best ride and drive animal in the world”.

“The general character is the embodiment of strength, hardiness and agility. The Welsh Cob is a good hunter and a most competent performer in all competitive sports. In recent years they have had great success in the international driving world. Their abilities in all spheres are now fully recognised throughout the world.”

What can I do with a Welsh section D?

Welsh section Ds are a breed that you will find in most disciplines in the UK and across the globe. Welsh section Ds are popular showing animals, with stand-alone classes at major finals such as Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). They compete in the large breeds category against other native breeds, or in specific Welsh section C and D classes.

The breed is popular as they can carry most adults and taller riders but possess native pony traits meaning they are generally hardy. They can fare well in dressage due to their movement, and the more athletic types also have a presence in working hunter classes, eventing, show jumping and out hunting. Some Welsh section Ds have also competed successfully in driving and they can also make good all-rounders and non-competitive rides. The in-hand showing scene is equally well supported, with many breeders showcasing their home-bred stock at breed shows, on the county show circuit and beyond.

Ultimately, the ideal job for each pony depends on its type, character traits and natural talent in specific areas.

Is it the right breed for me?

Aimee Devane is a leading native pony producer who has ridden many successful Welsh section Ds. Her first top pony was the gelding Pentrepiod The Judge but she has since ridden many stars, including the late Aleanto Bon A Parte and Steppers Relight My Fire, ridden champion at the Royal Welsh in 2023.

“They are my favourite breed,” Aimee confirms. “But, I would not say a Welsh cob is the breed for an easy life in the sense they can be more hot-headed and generally do need stimulation and consistency to get the best out of them, especially in the early stages of training. This does not mean dangerous, but you need to have your whits about you. Obviously, upbringing has a lot to do with how they take to ridden work, and you do find more laid back examples. If you find the right pony for you, though, they are amazing animals to work with and train.”

What should I look for in a Welsh section D?

“I like an old-fashioned type; I’m looking for a true pony of cob type and my preference for the show ring is for something that stands between 14hh and 14.2hh, ideally no bigger,” Aimee says. “I’m looking for a pony that has a nice length of rein as well as good bone, feather and feet. You can add topline, but you cannot add limb, feather or foot.

“I would look for something with an uphill front as this is usually an indicator of how they will eventually ride. A lot of cobs don’t have the most natural canter, so if they’re more uphill they’re likely to find that pace easier. They can be later maturers, though, and the canter can come as they get stronger. There are a few four and five-year-olds who have a solid temperament and brain, but you will usually start to get the very best out of a Welsh section D when it is six or seven.

“Movement wise, I like a bit of knee action that comes up and out from the shoulder. I like a pony that covers the ground; we don’t want a pony that daisy-cuts. A Welsh cob should arguably be one of the biggest movers in a ring of natives, but it’s important that we’re getting the true action without rushing or pushing the pony out of its natural rhythm.”

How much should I expect to pay?

Like with any horse or pony, the price will depend on several factors including the market at the time as well as the individual animal’s temperament, age, quality, competition record and breeding.

“Welsh cobs are very valuable as they can take a taller rider,” Aimee says. “I would always find a Welsh section D easier to sell than a Welsh section C of equal quality. Plus, a Welsh section D with form in the show ring is likely to have the ability to go and succeed in another discipline, especially dressage due to their movement.”

“The price I would pay for a pony depends on quality,” Aimee adds. “You can find unbroken ponies for £1,500, and ponies for £8,000, but it does depend on how much potential the animal has. For the top end I would want something special that has it all; bone, feather, movement and flare. A middle of the road pony that has potential in the right hands could be priced at between £5,000 and £6,000. Obviously, after being backed and trained the prices increase. Top ridden ponies can go from anywhere between £10,000 and £15,000, often more.”

I’ve bought a pony, now what?

It is time to organise a pre-purchase vetting, something that is strongly recommended. It’s important to let the vet know prior to the vetting what you intend to use the pony for so they can assess it accordingly. If you tell the vet that you want the pony for the show ring, they should hopefully inform you of any blemishes or conformational faults which could impact its future career, even if they don’t impact its soundness or performance.

“Due to my experience I often buy ponies without a vetting, and I also buy them unseen if sourcing from breeders or from vendors I trust,” Aimee says. “Every pony will have a job, too, even if it’s not in the show ring or in competition.”

For more information, you can read H&H’s ultimate guide to buying a horse.

