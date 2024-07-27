Meet the RIHS senior supreme: the 27-year-old part-bred Welsh who loves to jump





A 27-year-old part-bred Welsh cob rose to the occasion to win the 2024 RIHS New Horizon Plastics Co. Ltd. SSADL in-hand title before taking the subsequent senior supreme championship at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Heather Macdonald’s ever-green chestnut Storm Dancer was in perfect step with his handler, Heather’s daughter Ailsa.

The family bought him 22 years ago as an unbroken five-year-old.

“It actually took a few attempts to break him; he was a difficult one but was so worth it,” said Ailsa, who works as a bus driver for Stagecoach Monday to Friday.

Ailsa and Storm began their partnership out on the hunt field with the East Cornwall. They also did some eventing, show jumping and even dabbled in polo cross.

“When we moved to the north of Scotland — which is where we are now — we started showing,” Ailsa continued. “Now, in his later years, we stick to some low-level jumping and these SSADL classes, which we love. We’ve been doing this for a few years now and this is definitely our highlight.”

Yesterday, Ailsa and Storm lived out another dream when they joined the hunt in the International Arena who paraded with the working hunter championship finalists. Ailsa explained how the opportunity arose: “I was here two years ago for the SSADL finals and saw the hunt taking the champions round in the main ring. When we qualified to come back this year I sent an email to Hickstead, who put me in touch with the hunt. They very graciously said I could ride with them. Storm was awesome; he thought all the cheering was for him.”

Ailsa added: “Storm definitely owns me, and I definitely don’t own him. He runs the entire yard, and he’s full of life all of the time. He loves jumping; we always give him a little jump at the end of a schooling session to keep him sweet.”

Reserve for the in-hand crown and for the overall supreme title was Kelsey Bishop handling her 24-year-old skewbald Shemika Snip. The big-moving mare was a rescue broodmare prior to her joining Kelsey.

In the ridden section, former top coloured contender Brookfarm Heaven Scent (Poppy), 22, reigned champion with 19-year-old Willow Airey.

The skewbald mare has been Willow’s pony for eight years.

“We’d always wanted her, and when the opportunity to buy her came up we took it very quickly,” said Willow, who works as a dog groomer. “She’s taken me all over the country and has won lots of championships but now she’s enjoying a quieter life. She’s my best friend. She’s sassy — a bit like me.”

East Yorkshire-based Willow and Poppy have featured in the RIHS coloured finals before, but in their first year things didn’t go to plan, as Willow explained: “She galloped off with me and chucked me off. We’ve been back in since, though.”

Ridden reserve was Welsh pony Llanfrechfa Joshua, a 25-year-old by Colyne Hyperion and ridden by Darcey Victor.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

‘She takes anything on’: Connemara ditches the plaits to win second title of the 2024 RIHS 2024 Royal International Horse Show judges announced New major championship final for Irish draughts to be held in 2024 ‘She’s a show girl’: miniature mare wins second Royal International title of her career ‘A spring in our step for the Olympics’: John Whitaker clinches fabulous home Nations Cup win ‘He loves the job’: Dales captures ridden M&M supreme title at Royal International ‘He’s given me a lot of confidence’: amateur success at the Royal International for young rider

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now