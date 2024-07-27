{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Meet the RIHS senior supreme: the 27-year-old part-bred Welsh who loves to jump

Alex Robinson Alex Robinson

    • A 27-year-old part-bred Welsh cob rose to the occasion to win the 2024 RIHS New Horizon Plastics Co. Ltd. SSADL in-hand title before taking the subsequent senior supreme championship at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

    Heather Macdonald’s ever-green chestnut Storm Dancer was in perfect step with his handler, Heather’s daughter Ailsa.

    The family bought him 22 years ago as an unbroken five-year-old.

    “It actually took a few attempts to break him; he was a difficult one but was so worth it,” said Ailsa, who works as a bus driver for Stagecoach Monday to Friday.

    Ailsa and Storm began their partnership out on the hunt field with the East Cornwall. They also did some eventing, show jumping and even dabbled in polo cross.

    “When we moved to the north of Scotland — which is where we are now — we started showing,” Ailsa continued. “Now, in his later years, we stick to some low-level jumping and these SSADL classes, which we love. We’ve been doing this for a few years now and this is definitely our highlight.”

    Yesterday, Ailsa and Storm lived out another dream when they joined the hunt in the International Arena who paraded with the working hunter championship finalists. Ailsa explained how the opportunity arose: “I was here two years ago for the SSADL finals and saw the hunt taking the champions round in the main ring. When we qualified to come back this year I sent an email to Hickstead, who put me in touch with the hunt. They very graciously said I could ride with them. Storm was awesome; he thought all the cheering was for him.”

    Ailsa added: “Storm definitely owns me, and I definitely don’t own him. He runs the entire yard, and he’s full of life all of the time. He loves jumping; we always give him a little jump at the end of a schooling session to keep him sweet.”

    Reserve for the in-hand crown and for the overall supreme title was Kelsey Bishop handling her 24-year-old skewbald Shemika Snip. The big-moving mare was a rescue broodmare prior to her joining Kelsey.

    Brookfarm Heaven Scent and Willow Airey, senior ridden champions.

    In the ridden section, former top coloured contender Brookfarm Heaven Scent (Poppy), 22, reigned champion with 19-year-old Willow Airey.

    The skewbald mare has been Willow’s pony for eight years.

    “We’d always wanted her, and when the opportunity to buy her came up we took it very quickly,” said Willow, who works as a dog groomer. “She’s taken me all over the country and has won lots of championships but now she’s enjoying a quieter life. She’s my best friend. She’s sassy — a bit like me.”

    East Yorkshire-based Willow and Poppy have featured in the RIHS coloured finals before, but in their first year things didn’t go to plan, as Willow explained: “She galloped off with me and chucked me off. We’ve been back in since, though.”

    Ridden reserve was Welsh pony Llanfrechfa Joshua, a 25-year-old by Colyne Hyperion and ridden by Darcey Victor.

    You might also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Alex Robinson
    Alex Robinson

    H&H showing editor
    Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the showing scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and Olympia and has first-hand knowledge of the current issues in the showing world as well as the horses, ponies and riders who compete in the sport. Alex joined H&H in January 2018 since when she has cemented its place as the leading equestrian publication for both showing reports and current showing news in the UK.
    Alex Robinson

    You may like...