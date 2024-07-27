‘She takes anything on’: Connemara ditches the plaits to win second title of the 2024 RIHS





A Connemara mare became a double 2024 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) winner — and a section champion — as she headed the NPS/Supreme Products supreme M&M working hunter pony championship on day four of the show.

Angela Hunt’s athletic dun Lady Dublin Of Corderry (Dory) initially jumped to the 143cm section with her rider Ruby Ward.

This year’s 12-fence course, designed by Kevin Millman, was without the iconic water-splash on this occasion owing to bad ground conditions. This made some riders take a breath and predict an easier challenge was ahead. They were, however, still required to be on the ball and navigate testing lines, sizable oxers and an impressive bullfinch, and clears still had to earned. Ruby and Dory jumped one of seven clears in the 143cms, scoring a style mark of 18/20 for their efforts.

Dory, a Gwennic De Goariva 11-year-old, had reigned in plaited ranks on Wednesday, winning the 143cm final and posting section reserve.

Ruby, last M&M worker champion here in 2018 with Welsh section A Blackhill Imogen, has forged an exceptional partnership with Dory. As well as their two newly-acquired Hickstead wins, their 2024 CV includes BSPS championships, Royal Cheshire and Lincoln championships.

“She’s such a good girl,” said a thrilled Ruby, who is in her third year with Dory. This is the third time the mare has qualified for the RIHS, though she couldn’t attend the final during her debut season owing to a mouth injury.

“She did jump very well here last year, but she’s stepped it up this time and has done amazing,” said Ruby. “It was a spooky course, and they more than made up for not having the splash in there. But Dory is so honest and she takes anything on.”

Ruby also has exceptional form in plaited workers here at Hickstead. In 2019, she won the 133cms and finished reserve with her family’s legendary mare Noble Peppermint and in 2022 she was worker champion with 143cm contender Noble Ronan.

Judges of the four sections were Jackie Beatham (jump) and Lorayne Ahmet (conf).

“We saw some lovely jumping rounds that flowed forward, kept in rhythm and were balanced,” Jackie said. “Our champion’s round was very educated. The pony was beautifully balanced and careful, but looking through her ears at all times.”

Lorayne added: “She was a very feminine mare, though was also workmanlike. Her jockey rode her beautifully, too.”

Reserve in the NPS/Supreme Products supreme M&M working hunter pony championship fell to the current HOYS M&M working hunter pony champions, Ollie Rowlands and his mother Fiona Aston’s home-produced Delami Bravado. The Welsh section A won the 122cms before putting on an exemplary performance in the championship, with Ollie impressing with his sympathetic riding.

Lorayne said: “He was a lovely rider with a great set of hands on him. He showed his pony to perfection. In general, some of the shows were a bit hurried which let combination’s marks down.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

‘Stay on the ball’: are you an amateur heading to the RIHS with a hunter? Meet your judge ‘I count my lucky stars’: meet the Scottish native pony specialist with big plans for 2024 ‘He’s given me a lot of confidence’: amateur success at the Royal International for young rider Royal International joy for 20-year-old rider and stallion who was her surprise Christmas present ‘He’s great, and he knows it’: 17-year-old gelding takes working hunter spoils at Royal International ‘She’s one in a million’: Royal International glory for tiny rider and her perfect mare ‘This one has always eluded us’: Arab achieves rare hat trick as he wins Royal International Two top mares lead the coloured field on day one of the Royal International

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now