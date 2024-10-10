‘I felt the pressure today’: Connemara mare achieves rare ‘big three’ by winning at HOYS





Leading working hunter pony rider Ruby Ward admitted she was feeling the nerves as she entered the TopSpec Arena to jump in the 2024 HOYS 143cm M&M working hunter pony of the year final aboard Angela Hunt’s dun Connemara mare Lady Dublin Of Corderry (Dory) on day two of the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The pressure had accumulated as Ruby and Dory are the reigning Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) M&M working hunter champions and plaited reserves, and they also picked up a lovely win at Royal Windsor in May. They were also champions at Royal Cheshire and at Lincoln earlier this year.

It was Ruby’s ambition to do the ‘big three’ by winning HOYS with the scopey yet mannerly Dory, an 11-year-old by Gwennic De Goariva.

“She’s never won here before,” Ruby confirmed. “But she’s done the three — Windsor, RIHS and now HOYS — in the same year; she is the first pony I’ve had do this.”

Of the 143cm course, which was designed by David Cole, Ruby said: “It was tricky. There were a few challenges including short doubles, which suited Dory as she can shorten her stride. And there were skinny planks which were also tricky.

“I did feel the pressure today, but I had to put it out of my mind and focus on having fun with it,” Ruby continued.

This was Ruby’s fourth HOYS win. She was last champion here in 2018 riding 133cm mare Noble Peppermint.

“Dory is so mannerly; she pops round and does her job without making any fuss at all,” Ruby said. “She was a bit sharp last night during the working in as she was excited, but today she got on with her job.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now