John Whitaker’s memories, HOYS, and more things the horse world is talking about





John Whitaker’s memories

In an exclusive H&H column this week, John Whitaker talks about writing his autobiography and reflects on his Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) memories, as the show celebrates its 75th anniversary. “I wasn’t quite there for the first [HOYS] in 1949! The first time I competed was in 1971 aged 16, in my last year on ponies,” says John. “Contrary to previous reports, I made my HOYS debut on a pony called Little Buzzer and I still remember how daunting it felt riding into that ring for the first time. It was a mile away from anything I was used to and I feel for the kids riding in there nowadays; it’s definitely nerve-racking.”

Pau entries

The top three event riders in the world head the 2024 Pau Horse Trials CCI5* entries (24 to 27 October). World number one Tom McEwen is among the 25 British riders entered, and brings forward Brookfield Quality and MHS Brown Jack. His Paris Olympic gold medal-winning team mate Ros Canter returns with the 2023 winner, Izilot DHI, and also with MHS Seventeen. The strong entry list for this year’s event features 80 horses from 14 nations.

HOYS winners crowned

Wonderful stories of worthy winners and dreams come true are flooding out of HOYS. To mention just a few, there had been the glorious 15-year-old Shire mare Moorfield Nancy landing The Barber Family 2024 HOYS British ridden heavy horse of the year championship, a 19-year-old pony providing his tiny rider with a dream victory, and Guy Williams’ daughter Maisie Williams making a winning debut. Congratulations to all those who have taken part so far, and don’t miss a moment with H&H’s comprehensive coverage.

