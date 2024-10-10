



A 19-year-old Welsh section A provided his seven-year-old rider with her dream Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) win as they jumped to the head of the 2024 HOYS junior M&M working hunter pony of the year field.

Laura Long was on the edge of her seat while watching her daughter Mia-Bella Long jump here for the first time on Julie Millard’s ever-green gelding Vennebos Pearly King (Sparty).

A year ago, Mia finished second at HOYS on the lead-rein and now the budding young jump jockey has her sights set on show jumping here in future years.

Back in 2022, Sparty won the inaugural junior working hunter pony of the year final with his previous jockey Lola Carabine.

“We got Sparty at the start of 2022 as Lola was happy for him to come to us to teach Mia the ropes,” said Laura. “When we first got him Mia was so novice and she had to work hard on perfecting her show. She does show jumping as well, so the jumping has come more naturally than the flat part.”

Prior to his working hunter career, Sparty was a prolific flat pony. He only began jumping in his teen years. He’s currently home-produced.

“He’s the best pony in the world and he gives his rider everything. If they’re committed he’s going, no matter what. He looks incredible, too. He’s never looked so well in himself. He’s like a fine wine; he gets better and better each year.”

“Jumping is Mia’s favourite thing to do and she’s so level headed,” Laura added. “She’s so calm and brave; I’m so proud of her. Her dream is to jump in the main arena at HOYS one day.”

Last year’s HOYS M&M working hunter pony of the year Delami Bravado took Poppy Rowlands into second spot in the HOYS 2024 junior M&M working hunter pony of the year championship, with Guy Hamilton and Rhesfair The Done in third.

