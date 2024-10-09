



Ruth Robert’s uber-consistent stallion Wildhoeve Oki Doki led the 2024 HOYS Fell pony of the year field for the second time in his career at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The Dutch-bred 15-year-old was bred by Roy Ottink and he is a son of Klompjes Ivanhoe and Uldale Black Misty.

His producer and rider, Clare Fitch, last reigned here with him in 2021, though she’s now enjoyed 11 centre line moments at the NEC during her own career in the show ring.

Oki began his career in the UK under Jonny Stevens, who rode him on his HOYS debut in 2017, the same year he was best of breed at Olympia.

Clare began her partnership with him when Ruth took ownership of him.

“Ruth has had Arabs with me for a long time and she’d mentioned she would like another breed,” Clare explained. “She sent me a link to a Fell stallion online and when I realised it was Oki, who I’d always loved on the circuit, I couldn’t believe he was for sale. It was meant to be, as his former owners were just five minutes down the road from me.”

Oki has lived with Clare ever since and he also contends British Dressage. This year, he booked his HOYS return pass at the Royal Highland.

“He goes up the gallops, too, and generally does a bit of everything,” she said. “He has covered mares before when he was in Holland, but we hope to collect from him soon.”

When asked if she feels the pressure entering the TopSpec Arena on a previous HOYS winner, Clare said: “Not at all. He’s not getting any younger so I just want to enjoy him. Today, he totally owned it. He loves the job. He’s a villain and he drives everyone mad, but I adore him and we have the best partnership. He’s the best pony in the world.”

Second place in the 2024 HOYS Fell pony of the year final for the second time on the bounce was Rebecca Penny riding Lauren Nicols’ nine-year-old stallion Bybeck Rodney, while Laura Marshall took third on her own stallion Hardendale Ray.

