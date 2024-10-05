‘A diamond of a pony’: HOYS joy for perfect first-ridden and formerly nervous mini rider





A kind and genuine show pony has helped a young rider regain her confidence in the saddle while also providing her with a first-ever Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) ticket. Sophie Turner, nine, qualified her mother Raeane Turner’s Cosford Vanguard at Stoneleigh Horse Show in July.

Last November, Sophie had a bad fall from a pony she had on loan.

“The pony went one way, she went the other. She hadn’t fallen off much before this as she has a good seat, but due to her inexperience she also kept hold of the reins so was dragged around the school,” Raeane explains. “It was horrible for her and for us to watch. It really knocked her confidence and she was petrified. Knowing she was in her last year in the first-ridden class, I was quickly on the hunt for a pony who could get her back riding and hopefully fulfil her dreams of going showing.”

Then Cosford Vanguard, known at home as Vinnie, came along. He was a seven-hour drive away from the Turner’s base, but Raeane had heard from his then current and former owners that he was a super-genuine pony who had also taken their children to HOYS.

“I was told he was a diamond of a pony, and how right they were,” Raeane says. “When we went to try him, a fighter jet flew over him in the school and he didn’t bat an eyelid.

“When he arrived home, we spent the first month on the lunge due to Sophie’s [lack of] confidence. This season they’ve had the most incredible time.”

Their 2024 tally includes a third at Windsor, a sixth at the Royal International and several other county show championships.

Raeane adds: “Sophie was so nervous at Windsor as it was the biggest environment she’d ever ridden in. Vinnie looked after every step of the way and he’s taught her so much about ring-craft as he’s so beautifully schooled. He is a true gentleman and Sophie’s riding has come on exponentially.”

Sophie, who had never done affiliated showing prior to this year, and Vinnie are entirely home-produced, with Sophie taking on all of the work herself.

Their HOYS qualifying moment came in July in a 17-strong class. They were not pulled after the go-round and were 16th to perform their show.

“They came up from almost the bottom of the line to place second and get their ticket,” Raeane says. “It was unbelievably special. To qualify for HOYS on this gem of a pony is an absolute dream. We have the added bonus that the first-ridden class falling on her 10th birthday!

“Vinnie might not be the flashiest pony on the circuit, but he is a true first-ridden pony who is consistent, genuine and looks after his little person every step of the way. We couldn’t be more grateful for finding him.

“Sophie didn’t do lead-rein classes, so she’s had to learn all of her ring-craft in a really short space of time, so to have achieved what they have done is a credit to the pony and to Sophie’s hard work and dedication. We couldn’t be prouder!”

