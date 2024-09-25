HOYS to honour grooms’ ‘hard work behind the scenes’ with new award





A new award will be presented to the groom of each winning horse in the international showjumping classes at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) this year (9-13 October).

The International Showjumping Grooms Award is sponsored by specialist joinery and building company Blair Equibuild Ltd and medicated horse and dog shampoo firm Clean Round Ltd. It came about as HOYS wanted to show its appreciation for grooms and recognise their hard work and dedication.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to support the new HOYS International Showjumping Grooms Award,” said Kerry Balment, founder of Clean Round Ltd, which will supply the prizes.

“As horse owners and competitors, we fully understand and appreciate all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to present such healthy, happy and polished horses. Teamwork is what it’s all about.”

RDA announced as London International Horse Show charity

The London International Horse Show (18 to 22 December) has announced the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) as its official charity for 2024.

The partnership will involve RDA having a prominent presence at the show, including a stand in the shopping village and multiple appearances in the live zone to speak about the charity’s work.

The RDA will also be promoted across the show’s social media platforms, and visitors are encouraged to donate to the charity when buying tickets. A portion of all ticket sales for the Thursday afternoon performance will be directly donated to the charity.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as the official charity for such a prestigious event, enabling us to highlight RDA’s work and impact to the London International Horse Show audience,” said RDA chief executive Micahel Bishop.

“The demand for our services is huge, and the need has never been greater as more people are living with disabilities and long-term health conditions, and experiencing mental health challenges.

“RDA’s role in addressing the inequalities faced by disabled people in accessing activity and the natural environment is vital – enhancing physical and mental health, building skills, and improving employability.

“By directing the transformative power of horses to support those most disadvantaged, we aim to make an even greater impact. We are incredibly grateful to London International Horse Show for providing us with the opportunity to build our community of support and raise life-changing funds.”

Show director Simon Brooks-Warded added: “London International Horse Show is delighted to name Riding for the Disabled Association as the official charity for the 2024 show. We are proud to be able to contribute towards the charity’s great work, which, thanks to their remarkable volunteers and use of horsepower, enriches the lives of so many disabled children and adults across the UK.”

New deal for world number one

Eventing world number one Tom McEwen has joined Le Chameau as an ambassador.

“The handcrafted boots have become an essential addition to our boot room and I’m proud to be working with an iconic brand that is synonymous with the countryside,” said Tom.

“I’ve been using Le Chameau wellies for over 10 years, they are a vital part of our kit for eventing. We compete from March to October; the wellies are absolutely perfect for me to be walking courses in every single condition.”

Dodson & Horrell in new partnerships

Feed manufacturer Dodson & Horrell has been revealed as official nutrition partner to Stallion AI Services.

“This partnership will ensure that the horses at Stallion AI Services receive optimal nutrition tailored to their specific needs, supporting their health, fertility and overall wellbeing,” said Tullis Matson, managing director of Stallion AI Services.

“It is testament to our shared vision of excellence and innovation, and we are excited about the positive contribution it will have on the future of equine nutrition and breeding.”

Dodson & Horrell managing director Linda Porter added: “We are proud to be partnering with Tullis and the incredible team at Stallion AI. We share a real passion for horses and are looking forward to working closely together to further build our two brands’ reputations for excellence and great team spirit.”

The company is also the new official feed supplier for HOYS.

Companies support equine welfare in new Redwings partnerships

Redwings has received supplies, donations and a gold ring to auction in several new donations from businesses.

SEIB Insurance Brokers donated £11,200 to the charity to help educate and promote equine welfare to centre visitors. The donation is part of the Benefact Group’s “Movement for Good” large grants awards.

SEIB and Redwings have previously worked together on a number of campaigns, including Strangles Awareness Week and various webinars promoting welfare. The charity has also benefited from more than £30,000 in direct grants from SEIB.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have been awarded this grant from Movement for Good,” said Rebecca Hatcher, Redwings’ trust fundraising officer.

“It will be used to create an interactive paddock map at Redwings Aylsham Visitor Centre, in Norfolk, which we’d like to introduce at some of our other centres too eventually. Redwings Aylsham has 20,000 visitors a year including families, school groups and animal welfare enthusiasts, whose generosity we rely on to fund our vital work rescuing and providing lifelong sanctuary to the horses, ponies, donkeys and mules who need us.”

Feed brand Spillers has donated £5,000 of strip-grazing equipment to help some of the charity’s “rounder” residents slim down.

The “Battle of the Bulge” campaign is part of the Spillers’ partnership with the charity to help end equine obesity by 2035.

“Earlier this year we asked members to vote on how they would like us to spend £5,000 to help provide support for overweight residents at Redwings,” said Bella Fricker, project lead at Mars Horsecare, which is home to the Spillers brand.

“The provision of strip-grazing supplies was chosen as the winning project and we were delighted to donate strip-grazing equipment to the value of £5,000 to help the Redwings team manage their weight watchers.”

Sustainable jewellery company Ethica Diamonds is donating a one-of-a-kind gold horse head diamond ring, worth £2,500, to Redwings. The charity will sell it via online auction, with all proceeds going towards supporting horses in need.

The ring has a special back story. In 2020, the Cornwall-based company was approached by horse lover and business owner Susan Jamieson, who wanted to create a bespoke jewellery collection to celebrate and support horses.

The idea was to craft a range of pieces, with a portion of proceeds going to a horse charity. Before the full vision could be realised, Susan died suddenly from cancer. This ring is the sole piece that had been crafted before she died, and Ethica Diamonds’ wish is for it to find a home while benefiting the cause Susan believed in.

Organisers celebrate new title sponsor for Osberton

Organisers BEDE Events has announced Aspen Cooling as the new title sponsor of Osberton International Horse & Driving Trials (3 to 6 October).

“We’ve tried to create a journey through our 2024 events where all roads lead to Osberton,” said BEDE Events director Stuart Buntine.

“Not only is it a great way for us to finish our international season, but this year Osberton will see BEDE celebrate our 21st birthday. We’re grateful to Steve and Aspen Cooling for joining us as title sponsors and look forward to developing the relationship moving forward.”

This year’s event features CCI3*-L, CCI2*-L, restricted novice three-day, CCI2*-S and CCI* classes. The one-star features the culmination of the Agria Lifetime Equine BE100 league.

Family-owned business Aspen Cooling has a long-standing connection with eventing, and director Steve Morton said: “We’ve had a long association with Solihull Riding Club and Stuart Buntine and jumped at the opportunity to become title sponsors of such a well-regarded international fixture.

“Osberton offers something for everyone, with the non-FEI classes and the CCI1*, we’re looking forward to supporting the event for the first time.”

