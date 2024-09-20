A new era for the Grand Slam of Eventing and other things the horse world is talking about





Grand Slam of Eventing seeks new sponsor

A new sponsor is being sought for the Grand Slam of Eventing series as Rolex has stepped down after 23 years as title partner. The series started in 1999 and the top prize is awarded to a rider who has won Mars Badminton, Defender Burghley and Defender Kentucky Three-Day horse trials in succession – only Pippa Funnell and Germany’s Michael Jung have won the award. The organisers thanked Rolex “for their decades long support of this important series”.

Lottie Fry on such success before turning 30

British dressage star Lottie Fry has spoken exclusively to H&H, in this subscriber-only interview, about her success in the saddle, which includes winning European, world and Olympic gold medals. Lottie talks about putting “24 hours a day, seven days a week into the horses” and says “People don’t see it because it’s behind the scenes, so they don’t see how all our horses are looked after, and how happy they are to do their job. I know from experience they love to go into the arenas, they love to compete and perform, it’s a part of who they are, and it’s something I hope everyone will see.”

A stunning horsey home

For those seeking a dreamy property in Somerset, look no further than Grove Farm. The Georgian farmhouse has views across farmland up to the Quantock Hills, plus three equestrian centres nearby. The property sits in around 12 acres, and its equestrian facilities include an American-style barn with seven loose boxes, two foaling boxes, solarium, hay store, tack room and feed store – plus a 40x20m arena. If that wasn’t enough, buyers can enjoy a separate pool house.

