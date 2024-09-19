



This exquisite Georgian farmhouse, which has been restored and presented to an high standard with excellent equestrian facilities on the southern foothills of the Quantocks, is looking for a new owner to enjoy all it has to offer.

Grove Farm, in Somerset, is south-facing with views across farmland up to the Quantock Hills. It is within easy driving distance to both Kingston St Mary and Bishops Lydeard. Taunton is five miles away with a good shopping centre, plus mainline station with fast trains to London Paddington scheduled to arrive within an hour and 45 minutes. Junction 25 of the M5 motorway provides fast and easy access down to Cornwall and up to Bristol, the Midlands and London via the M4. The Quantock Hills, the Blackdown Hills and Exmoor are all within easy reach and provide extensive areas of countryside suitable for walking and riding.

Local equestrian centres include Pontispool Equine Sports Centre, which is just eight miles from your door (20 minutes), Kings Sedgemoor, which is 30 minutes away (23 miles), and Stockland Lovell, which is 40 minutes away (20 miles).

Isle Valley Equine Vets (12 miles) will be on hand for any veterinary needs and if you like your hunting, head out with the Taunton Vale.

This property sits in around 12 acres and is on the market with Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £2.1m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities include an American-style barn with seven loose boxes, five measuring 12×12’ and two foaling boxes, measuring 15×12’, all with rubber matting. There is a hot water overhead horse shower and solarium, and the stables have automatic drinkers. There is a further hay store, tack room and feed store.

A newly constructed open-fronted implement barn is close to the 40x20m arena, which is fenced with post and rail and has an Equestrian Surfaces Ltd cushion track all-weather surface. The level pasture is divided into four, two of which have timber-built field shelters, with post and horse-safe wire netting.

A drive lined with silver birch leads to the rear of the house and its main entrance. There is gravelled parking for several cars and an open-fronted double garage with workshop area. The garden has raised beds, plus a walled garden where there is a pool and pool house.

The pool house has a veranda entrance, limestone steps and provides an entertaining space and ancillary living. Glazed double doors lead into the reception area with room for sofas and a dining table and picture windows with views up to the Quantocks. There is an offset bedroom area and a Nobilia fitted kitchen. A shower room has a toilet, wash basin and shower and a utility lobby has a door back into the walled garden.

Grade II-Listed Grove Farm has been restored and refurbished to a high standard with energy saving specifications. The interior design includes Jim Lawrence fittings, a Tom Howley kitchen with Miele and Liebherr appliances, and Farrow & Ball colours throughout.

Grove Farm has a typical Georgian façade with a pillared canopy entrance porch with a reception hall, drawing room and dining room.

The kitchen has a high vaulted ceiling with preserved panelling and exposed timbers and has a central island with a Quartz work surface and inset Shaws sink with Quooker fusion brass tap and a Bora Pura induction venting cook top. There are plenty of storage cupboards including a larder cupboard, crockery cupboards and drawers, cupboards with inset Miele microwave oven, a warming drawer and traditional oven and a further range of cupboards incorporating a full height Liebherr fridge and freezer and dual zone wine chiller. There is an ancient fireplace and window overlooking the rear courtyard. A door leads to the garden room, which has a limestone floor, French doors out into the gardens and a range of Tom Howley cloak cupboards.

An inner lobby leads to a plant room and there is also a cloakroom and a further door into a snug/sitting room. A utility has a range of cupboards, a sink and space for a washing machine and tumble dryer and opens into a wet room with porcelain tiled shower and a toilet.

A staircase leads from the main hall to a mezzanine landing with a guest bedroom. The family bathroom has two Lusso Stone square wash basins set upon a washstand with cupboards, with Jim Lawerence lights and wall mirrors, heated towel rail, a contemporary Lusso Stone bath, toilet and walk-in shower.

The principal bedroom has a high ceiling with exposed ceiling timbers, studwork panelling and fireplace with a Bressumer beam with scorch marks, which are believed to ward away evil spirits. The en-suite shower room is tiled with porcelain tiles from Mandarin Stone.

There are two further bedrooms – one a double room to the front of the house with views and walk-in wardrobe, plus a further bedroom with a staircase down to the kitchen.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Blenheim Horse Trials, Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout Blenheim, HOYS, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now