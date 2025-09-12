



Meeks Park Farm is a home that comes with 85.11 acres, with an additional two-bedroom annexe, two further holiday lodges and some great equestrian facilities.

This property is in an elevated setting, three and a half miles from the town of Dollar in the county of Clackmannanshire, Scotland. Dollar has a range of day-to-day facilities including a village shop, community centre, health centre and more. The town of Alloa is a 15-minute drive away and provides further facilities and services including national retailers, banks, a railway station, primary and secondary schooling and a medical practice.

The city of Stirling is 12 miles away, the city of Dunfermline a 25-minute drive away. Meeks Park Farm is ideally located for access to Edinburgh, which is under an hour’s drive away, and Glasgow, 40 minutes away.

Equestrian centres nearby include Netherton Equestrian Centre, Morris Equestrian and the Scottish National Equestrian Centre.

Meeks Park Farm is on the market with Galbraith for offers over £1.375m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities at this property are currently used for breeding and training dressage horses.

There are two barns providing a total of 18 stables; the main barn is equipped with a large mezzanine tack room, a wash bay area and Monarch stabling. The other barn has six stables and two large foaling boxes. There is also a good-sized barn used as a workshop, which provides plenty of space for storing machinery or for use as further stable. To the rear of the main barn there are two segregated isolation boxes, as well as further storage space and a mezzanine.

Adjacent to the main barn is an indoor arena, which is enclosed on three sides and has a sand surface. There is also a brand new outdoor arena, currently under construction, allowing the opportunity for a buyer to finish with their own choice of surface. There are also two winter turnout yards with equi bark bases.

There is planning permission for the construction of a new 40x20m indoor arena, where the current outdoor arena is located.

The grazing land at Meeks Park Farm has been well maintained and includes 14 fenced turnout paddocks. These are accessed via a hardcore track leading from the barns. To the south of these are two fields, which are currently used for haylage production. Surrounding the farm is approximately 46 acres of woodland.

The farmhouse has an enclosed garden to the rear of the house and extensive parking on a tarmac drive to the front of the house. Within the garden is a summer house, a hot tub house and a range of mature shrubs and trees.

Meeks Park Farmhouse has been extensively renovated by the current owners and includes an open-plan kitchen and dining room, which has views of the surrounding countryside and paddocks. There is also a utility room and a sitting room with a panoramic window overlooking the paddocks and surrounding land. The ground floor also has a shower room with an inbuilt sauna.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom suite with a good-sized walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom. There are a further four double bedrooms, one with an en-suite, and a Jack and Jill family bathroom, which links to one of the bedrooms.

The house has an additional two-bedroom annexe, which can be linked to the main house to provide further accommodation or can be maintained as a separate space to allow multi-generational living. The annexe has a kitchen/dining room and a sitting room.

Meeks Park Farm also has two wooden cabins – The Orchard and The Paddocks – which operate as successful and popular holiday accommodation. The Orchard has three bedrooms and sleeps six, The Paddocks has two bedrooms and sleeps four.

