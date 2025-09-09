



By now, we’ve shown you plenty of homes with stables, an arena and good acreage in their arsenal. Sometimes we even have a swimming pool to show you (as is the case here) but we almost never reveal an oast house annexe!

Palehouse Farm sits just outside the village of Framfield. Uckfield station (2.2 miles) has commuter services to London Bridge in approximately 80 minutes. Uckfield itself has a mix of independent and high street shops, as well as supermarkets and a leisure centre.

The larger centres of Lewes (10 miles) and Tunbridge Wells (18 miles) can also be reached easily by car.

The house is a four-minute drive from the A22.

You can hack by permit in Ashdown Forest (eight miles), and find all-weather cross-country schooling at Hickstead (27 miles).

Local equestrian centres include Golden Cross (seven miles), Hurstwood Farm (seven miles), Alder Lake Farm (eight miles) and Felbridge Showground (20 miles).

Your local hunts are the Old Surrey, Burstow & West Kent, Crawley & Horsham and ESRM with the South Down & Eridge.

Cliffe Equine Hospital is six miles away should you ever need it.

Palehouse Farm is on the market with John D Wood & Co with a guide price of £2.5m. Let’s take a look around…

With 18 acres to play with, this property’s flat paddock land is pretty expansive. There is wooden stabling for five horses on a brick yard with its own separate entrance from the house. There’s also an outbuilding with a tack room and a hay store.

Additionally, there’s a sand-surface all-weather outdoor arena – with spectacular views of the Wealden countryside as you school.

Palehouse Farm is approached through a gated driveway and leads to ample off-road parking and a detached triple garage and a bike store. The landscaped gardens and grounds include formal lawns, a swimming pool surrounded by mature hedging and well-stocked borders, a kitchen garden with raised planters and an extensive paved terrace.

The house is light, with large rooms, high ceilings and character features including exposed beams, inglenook fireplaces and original wooden doors. Several improvements over the years furnished the home with underfloor heating, bi-fold doors and an Everhot range cooker.

The ground floor has an entrance hall with under-stairs storage and doors leading off to all the reception rooms. A double-aspect drawing room has a brick inglenook fireplace with wood-burning stove, tiled hearth and exposed timbers.

Double-aspect and with a similar brick inglenook fireplace, the sitting room has a wood-burning stove and exposed timbers.

The open-plan and vaulted kitchen/dining room, completed in 2021, has much natural light and outstanding views. There is a range of stylish fitted units with marble work surfaces, integrated appliances, a range cooker, a large central island unit and wood-effect ceramic flooring with underfloor heating.

The snug/playroom, utility room, boot room and cloakroom complete the ground floor. Upstairs, the first-floor primary bedroom is triple-aspect with exposed timbers, a built-in cupboard and a large ensuite bathroom with stone flooring, a raised roll top bath, twin wash hand basin and exposed timbers. There are two further double bedrooms and a family shower room.

The second floor has three further double rooms with vaulted ceilings and a shower room.

There is additional accommodation in the adjoining detached, refurbished oast house. The ground floor offers a large double-aspect sitting room, roundel dining room, a fitted kitchen and a shower room. The first floor has two double bedrooms and a bathroom in the roundel.

