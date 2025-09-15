



This stunning, historic manor house has all you could want for you and your horse. There’s even a pool and spa suite to unwind in after hours in the saddle!

Stoke Park lies in the Shropshire countryside, just outside the village of Stoke-on-Tern. The property is minutes away from the A41 and A53.

Your local towns are Market Drayton (5.7 miles) and Newport (10 miles). Meanwhile, Shrewsbury is 16 miles away. Stafford and Crewe stations are both approximately 20 miles away, both with direct services to London Euston.

Somerford Park, with its extensive cross-country and other schooling hire facilities, is an hour away (40 miles).

Nearby competition venues include Ashwood EC (15 miles), Southview EC (25 miles), Beaver Hall EC (36 miles), and Field House (40 miles).

Racing fans’ nearest courses are Wolverhampton (26 miles), Chester (34 miles), and Uttoxeter (37 miles).

If you like a day out hunting, join the North Staffordshire, North Shropshire, Albrighton or the Cheshire.

Ned a vet? Shires Vets are 17 miles away.

Stoke Park is on the market with Savills and has a guide price of £2.75m. Let’s take a look…

Arrive at Stoke Park via a private driveway that leads to a large gravel parking area with gates. There is a separate two-bedroom granary within the grounds.

Off the gravel driveway is a gate to the stable block. Inside, find six Monarch boxes, one of which is a foaling box with a connected next-door stable for weaning. There is a separate, secure tack room along with a workshop/tractor store. Double gates lead into the menage that is 20x40m with a sand and rubber surface.

The traditional outbuildings comprise a garage, the old dairy, which is now a snooker room, and the leisure suite. This has an eight-person sauna, a gym, shower and W/C, and a 12x4m heated indoor pool with a Jacuzzi.

The old milking parlour, now a party barn, has a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. There is a spacious underfloor-heated garage with stairs leading up to the cinema room.

The pastureland sits beyond the house and near the stable block. It has access off the main drive or from the stable block itself. Electric fencing divides the land for rotational grazing, with a water supply. The entire grounds total nine acres.

The formal gardens feature parterre box gardens, with a pergola and a gravel path that leads to the front door. To the side are four separate pools with central water features, and the formal lawn with a Ha Ha and a hedge with a built-in archway leading onto the terrace. Beyond this is a walled garden.

There’s a copse at the edge, and a stream meanders through the grounds with three separate bridges that lead to a pool and an island. The tennis court sits to the back of the garden.

Inside the property, find Georgian, Victorian and 17th Century features including panelled doors, original moulding and panelling. From the formal entrance, find the drawing room on the right – a double-aspect room with sash windows, shutters and views over the gardens from window seats. Additionally, there is a wood burner with marble surrounds and wide oak floorboards. Across the hall, find the formal dining room, leading to an office and a bar area.

In the house’s Victorian section, the kitchen is fitted with wall and base units, granite worktops, with a solid oak breakfast bar and a Lacanche range oven. There is under-floor heating throughout the kitchen and breakfast area and the Amdega conservatory, which is accessed through double doors off the kitchen.

Beyond is the sitting room, with a wood-burning stove. There is a separate WC, a larder and a secondary kitchen, along with a boot room and a door leading outside. Stairs lead up to the principal bedroom, which has an en suite shower room and a separate dressing room. As well as this, the Victorian section contains two double bedrooms and a family bathroom with a separate bath and shower.

Back in the Georgian section of the house, there is a further principal bedroom with an en suite shower room and a separate dressing room. Plus, there’s a further double bedroom.

Stairs lead to the second floor. Here, find a spacious double bedroom with far-reaching views, and a further double bedroom with a dressing room/bedroom. In addition, there’s a separate family bathroom with underfloor heating.

