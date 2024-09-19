



“Being here in riding boots, rather than sat in the stands, is surreal,” says Sophie Callard, who is competing Brookfield Benjamin Bounce at this year’s Blenheim Horse Trials, in what is a first CCI4*-L for both horse and rider. “Blenheim is a special place for me as mum first brought me here when I was 12 and I have visited every year since.”

Sophie has always been a keen eventer, starting in the pony ranks before progressing through juniors and young riders.

“But dad was very adamant that I wouldn’t ride as a career, so I had to go to uni,” explains the smiling 30-year-old. “I studied sport science and then went on to teach primary school PE for five years, which was amazing – I loved it.”

Then, just before Covid hit, Sophie started doing a bit of riding for Brookfield Equestrian’s John and Chloe Perry, whose yard is in the same Berkshire village as the school Sophie taught at.

“Then when Covid hit, we were on three-week rotations at school where we worked for a week teaching the children of key workers and then had two weeks off, which is when I would ride at John and Chloe’s.

“It was at that point Chloe suggested I should work for them full-time, which was always a dream of mine, but it was just a case of making the leap. I still hack past the primary school now and the children will run to the railings and shout ‘Miss Callard!’ to me.”

Sophie’s job with John and Chloe mostly involves her producing the young Brookfield-prefixed horses.

“They usually arrive as four-year-olds and I produce them until the end of their five- and sometimes six-year-old years before they then go onto their designated riders,” says Sophie. “John and Chloe are also really amazing at allowing me to build my own string with new owners coming in while based on their yard around their horses.”

When asked if it is difficult to see horses she has produced be sent off to new riders, such as Piggy March and Tom McEwen, Sophie is adamant in her answer.

“I love nothing more than to see the horses I’ve produced going well with their riders, knowing that I’ve played my part – that’s really satisfying. We have a lovely relationship with all of the riders as the horses progress and Piggy helps me when we’re at these sorts of events – literally like my right arm – and walks the courses with me and is just amazing.”

Brookfield Benjamin Bounce, or simply Bounce as he is known at home, is a ride that Sophie took on for the 2023 season having been competed to CCI4*-S level by Tom McEwen. The 12-year-old was owned by John and Chloe, plus Alison Swinburn, and it was the latter who was responsible for securing Bounce for Sophie to ride.

“It was an amazing thing for Alison to do in order to allow me the chance to break into the higher levels of eventing,” Sophie says.

“Bounce is just amazing – he can be a bit tricky in that he’s a bit of an odd character. He’s a bit of a worrier and is definitely a one person horse. I just have him here this week and no groom, so I get to do absolutely everything with him and he loves that. When I ride others on the yard at home, he hates it. He’s my little mate and we‘re just friends – yes, he’s a bit quirky, but I love it and he tries his heart out for me.”

Speaking of her goals for this week, Sophie states she wants to “enjoy it”.

“We’re here to have a lovely time and to hopefully gain a completion with solid results in all three phases – that would be amazing.”

